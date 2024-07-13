Mixing up its Season 3 (S3) schedule, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime slightly pushed the release date of its upcoming Episode 15.

The hit anime series is in the middle of its third season, being made available to stream on Crunchyroll stateside mere moments after it airs in his home territory of Japan.

Thus far, Season 3 has seen main character Rimuru Tempest become a demon lord after the defeat of the dastardly Clayman and take control of the Great Forest of Jura, where he hopes he can keep tension at bay (at least for now).

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 Episode 15 Release Info

After 14 weeks of weekly releases, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime S3 bucked the trend with Episode 15, skipping a week of numbered episodes before its eventual release date.

In the anime's typical Friday night slot in Japan a recap special aired during the week of Monday, July 8, with Episode 15 was confirmed to be coming in the week following.

The new episode of the animated adventure will debut on Friday, July 19, as confirmed by the BS11 network (known for carrying the show's reruns the day after their debut) it will appear on the channel in the 22:00 time slot on Saturday, July 20.

This 30-minute recap special, instead of forwarding the story, saw three of the voice actors from the series bring viewers up to speed on the ongoing conflict with Hinata seen in the first 14 episodes of the third season.

Following the one-week break of new numbered episodes, fans can expect another ten weeks of epic fantasy action, with the series still set to round out its 24-episode Season 3.

At this pace (barring any other sort of surprise special), That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime S3 will come to an end on Friday, September 20.

Below is a full list of the remaining That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime S3 expected release date schedule, assuming no more episode delays:

Episode 15 - July 19

Episode 16 - July 26

Episode 17 - August 2

Episode 18 - August 9

Episode 19 - August 16

Episode 20 - August 23

Episode 21 - August 30

Episode 22 - September 6

Episode 23 - September 13

Episode 24 - September 20

What To Expect in the Rest of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3

As That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime S3 continues, fans of the series can expect some dramatic action following the last few episodes of set-up in the show.

The series is setting up a major conflict between Rimuru Tempest and the leader of the Ten Great Saints Hinata Sakaguchi.

Earlier in Season 3, a declaration of war was delivered to Hinata seemingly originating from Rimuru. This causes tensions to flare leading to conflict between the two leaders.

Surely headed into the rest of Season 3, the two will continue to square off; however, it all may be for naught, as it will eventually be revealed that Rimuru did not send the declaration of war at all.

The identity of this mysterious third party will be a big deal going forward.

In the canon of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime this short bit of story is a watershed moment for the series hero, as he has to navigate the political throws of being a Demon Lord.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime is now streaming on Crunchyroll.

