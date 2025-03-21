Solo Leveling Season 3 Release Window Leaked Online

The supposed release window for Solo Leveling Season 3 has been floating around online.
Solo Leveling Season 2 has continued to adapt Jin-woo's rise in power, with the latest episodes covering the intense Jeju Island Raid arc, including a confusing Episode 9 decision. Unlike Season 1, which had 12 episodes, Season 2 has surpassed that count, confirming a longer runtime.
With Episode 12 set to release on March 22, the season is nearing its conclusion, building up to a climactic showdown ahead of Season 3.
Solo Leveling Season 3 Release Update
Reliable anime leaker Chromafire has shared an update to Solo Leveling, teasing the potential release of Season 3.
According to the rumor (via Reddit), Season 3 has yet to start production, and "late 2026" seems to be the earliest it will be released:
"S2 is still in production, s3 isn't.
S3 might take some time. Maybe late 2026, who knows."
The foundation of this rumor is akin to a house of cards, but Chromafire previously reported that Solo Leveling Season 2 would be pushed to 2025, which it was.
If Season 3 takes until late 2026 to release, that will mean a significantly increased gap between seasons compared to the first two. Season 1 finished airing on March 30, 2024, and returned less than a year later, with Season 2 on January 4, 2025.
The Solo Leveling Season 2 finale is set to air on March 29. If Season 3 doesn't return until late 2026, that could be over 500 days until they cover the next two highly-anticipated arcs.
What Will Happen in Solo Leveling Season 3?
Warning - The rest of the article contains minor spoilers for Solo Leveling Season 3.
Solo Leveling Season 3 is expected to cover the Ahjin Guild arc, Double Dungeon arc, and Japan Crisis arc, continuing Jin-woo's journey of uncovering his powers following the conclusion of the Jeju Island Raid arc.
In the Ahjin Guild arc, based on the original webtoon series, Jin-woo establishes his guild, Ahjin, and strikes a deal with the Knights Guild to clear a top-tier A-Rank Gate. However, his priorities are tested when a dangerous incident occurs at his sister Jinah's high school.
The Double Dungeon arc explores the origins of Jin-woo’s abilities as he returns to the mysterious Double Dungeon for answers, only to face off against the System's creator, the architect.
Lastly, the Japan Crisis arc sees Jin-woo intervening in Tokyo when an S-Rank Gate overwhelms the country's elite strike squad, solidifying his reputation on a global scale. When viewers can expect to see these arcs animated is unclear, but sometime in 2026 would be the earliest.
Solo Leveling Season 2 is streaming on Crunchyroll.