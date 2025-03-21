Solo Leveling Season 3 Release Window Leaked Online

The supposed release window for Solo Leveling Season 3 has been floating around online.

Solo Leveling Season 2 has continued to adapt Jin-woo's rise in power, with the latest episodes covering the intense Jeju Island Raid arc, including a confusing Episode 9 decision. Unlike Season 1, which had 12 episodes, Season 2 has surpassed that count, confirming a longer runtime.

With Episode 12 set to release on March 22, the season is nearing its conclusion, building up to a climactic showdown ahead of Season 3.

Solo Leveling

Reliable anime leaker Chromafire has shared an update to Solo Leveling, teasing the potential release of Season 3.

According to the rumor (via Reddit), Season 3 has yet to start production, and "late 2026" seems to be the earliest it will be released:

"S2 is still in production, s3 isn't. S3 might take some time. Maybe late 2026, who knows."

The foundation of this rumor is akin to a house of cards, but Chromafire previously reported that Solo Leveling Season 2 would be pushed to 2025, which it was.

If Season 3 takes until late 2026 to release, that will mean a significantly increased gap between seasons compared to the first two. Season 1 finished airing on March 30, 2024, and returned less than a year later, with Season 2 on January 4, 2025.

The Solo Leveling Season 2 finale is set to air on March 29. If Season 3 doesn't return until late 2026, that could be over 500 days until they cover the next two highly-anticipated arcs.

What Will Happen in Solo Leveling Season 3?

Warning - The rest of the article contains minor spoilers for Solo Leveling Season 3.

Solo Leveling Season 3 is expected to cover the Ahjin Guild arc, Double Dungeon arc, and Japan Crisis arc, continuing Jin-woo's journey of uncovering his powers following the conclusion of the Jeju Island Raid arc.

In the Ahjin Guild arc, based on the original webtoon series, Jin-woo establishes his guild, Ahjin, and strikes a deal with the Knights Guild to clear a top-tier A-Rank Gate. However, his priorities are tested when a dangerous incident occurs at his sister Jinah's high school.

The Double Dungeon arc explores the origins of Jin-woo’s abilities as he returns to the mysterious Double Dungeon for answers, only to face off against the System's creator, the architect.

Lastly, the Japan Crisis arc sees Jin-woo intervening in Tokyo when an S-Rank Gate overwhelms the country's elite strike squad, solidifying his reputation on a global scale. When viewers can expect to see these arcs animated is unclear, but sometime in 2026 would be the earliest.

Solo Leveling Season 2 is streaming on Crunchyroll.