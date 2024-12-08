Solo Leveling Season 2 Celebrates Release With New Trailer

Fans will not have to wait much longer for Solo Leveling Season 2 after the upcoming film releases in theaters.

Season 1 of the anime Solo Leveling, produced by A-1 Pictures, aired from January 7 to March 31, 2024, following a delay from its originally scheduled 2023 release.

Heading into the new year, Solo Leveling - ReAwakening will open in the United States on December 6, combining the end of Season 1 with the first two episodes of Season 2.

Following its release, fans will soon be able to see new episodes of the anime in early 2025.

Solo Leveling

The highly anticipated Solo Leveling Season 2 is set to premiere in January 2025, continuing the story of Sung Jinwoo.

A teaser trailer recently reaffirmed the January release while highlighting the opening theme song, "ReawakeR," performed by LiSA featuring Felix of Stray Kids.

The January 2025 release window for Solo Leveling Season 2 was first revealed in a teaser poster shared on X (formerly), featuring the tagline "2025.1 ON AIR" alongside the fresh look at the new season.

Season 2, titled Arise from the Shadow, will again be animated by A-1 Pictures, building on the success of the first season in early 2024.

Crunchyroll will stream the new season globally, ensuring fans worldwide can continue the adventure.

The trailer can be watched below:

What Will Happen in Solo Leveling Season 2?

In Solo Leveling Season 2, Sung Jinwoo's journey will take an even more exciting turn as he becomes an S-rank Hunter and delves deeper into the mysteries of the System.

The season is expected to adapt key arcs such as the Red Gate, Demon Castle, and Hunters Guild Gate, showcasing Jinwoo's quest to save his mother and build a powerful undead army.

Fans can anticipate thrilling battles against stronger foes, including epic moments like obtaining shadow soldiers Tank, Iron, and Tusk.

With improved animation and action-packed storytelling, Season 2 is set to outshine the first, laying the groundwork for even grander arcs to come.

Solo Leveling - ReAwakening hits theaters on December 6.