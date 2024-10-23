What Happened to Guillermo In 'What We Do In the Shadows' Season 6, Explained

Harvey Guillén’s Guillermo de la Cruz kicked off What We Do in the Shadows Season 6 with quite a huge twist.

Guillén has been part of the show’s cast since the beginning as Guillermo, who started as the familiar for Nandor the Relentless in Season 1. He assisted the entire house of vampires on Staten Island for years, usually being poked, prodded, and humiliated every step of the way.

Eventually, he forces a change in position from familiar to “bodyguard,” regaining some autonomy in his character evolution.

However, this is all in pursuit of his ultimate goal of becoming a vampire.

Is Guillermo a Vampire?

Harvey Guillén

The first four seasons of FX's What We Do in the Shadows see Guillermo heavily pursuing his goal of becoming a vampire. Unsurprisingly, vampires remain incredibly popular in-universe and in the real world (as recently detailed by the real-life cast of Universal's Abigail), as Guillermo remains fascinated with them.

Season 5 saw Guillermo finally make steps toward that goal as he persuaded Chris Sandiford's Derek to bite him and turn him into a vampire. However, he spends most of the season in a strange middle ground: not quite human but not quite a full vampire.

Amidst a huge fight with Nandor in the Season 5 finale, Matt Berry's (also known for his roles in Fallout) Laszlo Cravensworth figures out the problem — Guillermo needs to drink human blood to complete his transition. Once that happens, Guillén's character fully evolves into a vampire, which is what he wanted all his life.

Once that happens, Guillermo is hit with a dose of reality as the gang goes out to kill new human victims and feast on their blood. This makes him realize he might not be cut out to be a vampire as he cannot kill innocent people, leading him to ask Nandor to help him reverse the decision.

In a ceremony, Nandor tells Guillermo he has to drive a stake through Derek's heart, which will make him human again. Unable to do it, Nandor kills Derek himself, changing Guillermo back and making him age up instantly by a month, the time that passed since he was first bitten.

What Happens to Guillermo in What We Do in the Shadows Season 6?

Season 6 sees Guillermo living in the shed outside of the vampires' house as he is once again reunited with Nandor, Laszlo, and Natasia Demetriou's Nadja of Antipaxos (who many thought was pregnant in What We Do in the Shadows Season 6).

No longer the vampires' familiar, he returns to the job he previously held at Panera Bread, although that changes when he delivers to a nearby finance firm. He fixes an order and quickly finagles his way into a job at the firm, starting the mailroom and replacing an analyst Nadja killed to "help" her friend.

Unfortunately, the shenanigans in Episode 3 leave Guillermo hypnotized, having forgotten everything in his life from before the time he first applied to be Nandor's familiar. While all the vampires were victims of sleep hypnosis from the others, they were all put back to normal except for Guillermo.

Now, viewers are curious to see if and when Guillermo will be restored to his normal state of mind with less than one season of action left in this story.

New What We Do in the Shadows Season 6 episodes arrive every Monday at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on FX before streaming on Hulu the next day.

