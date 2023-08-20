Following up on the success of their latest film, the Ninja Turtles are set to return in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem 2.

Nickelodeon's iconic band of weapon-wielding reptilians is back in the spotlight, with their first big-screen adventure since 2016.

Mutant Mayhem has launched a new branch in the Turtles' storied history as producers Seth Rogan and Evan Goldberg have been greenlit to take on a sequel to the latest animated film, as well as at least two seasons of a Paramount+ series (via Movieweb) set within the Mutant Mayhem canon.

When Will TMNT Mutant Mayhem 2 Release?

Paramount Pictures

Shortly before the release of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem a sequel was officially greenlit (as first reported by Variety).

While no official release timing for Mutant Mayhem 2, one should expect the follow-up to come sooner rather than later.

Before the sequel's official announcement, Mutant Mayhem director Jeff Rowe previously told The Digital Fix that he thinks that he "still [has] some miles ahead of [him] with Turtles to go," so fans should expect perhaps a shorter production timeline as it seems the same team will be back for the next film:

"I think I still have some miles ahead of me with 'Turtles' to go. But if there’s anything in the 'Jurassic Park' universe. The way filmmakers of Chris and Phil’s generation talk about 'Star Wars' influencing them, 'Jurassic Park' was my ‘I can’t believe movies can be this cool and you can create these big worlds that are compelling’. It really made me want to be a filmmaker."

Seeing as this version of the Turtles puts a particular emphasis on the 'Teenage' aspect of the character it seems more than likely Paramount will want to fast-track the sequel to ensure the film's young voice cast remains as youthful as they sounded in the first movie.

The first movie was announced back in June 2020, just over three years before its theatrical debut, so if Mutant Mayhem 2 follows a similar production pipeline then fans should expect it sometime in summer 2026.

TMNT Mutant Mayhem 2 Cast: Who Will Return?

Paramount Pictures

After the epic Mutant-based madness of the first film, fans can expect most of the Mutant Mayhem cast to return for the upcoming sequel. This includes all four Turtles (Michelangelo, Donatello, Raphael, and Leonardo), their father/mentor Splinter, and teenage news reporter April O'Neil.

Nicolas Cantu - Leonardo

Shamon Brown Jr. - Michelangelo

Micah Abbey - Donatello

Brady Noon - Raphael

Ayo Edebiri - April O’Neil

Jackie Chan - Splinter

Maya Rudolph - Cynthia Utrom

Seth Rogen - Bebop

John Cena - Rocksteady

Also likely to return could be the rest of Superfly's reformed crew of mutant criminals. While Ice Cube's Mutant Mayhem villain has been taken care of, the likes of Mondo Gecko (played by Paul Rudd), Ray Fillet (Post Malone), and Leatherhead (Rose Byrne) all could potentially pop back up in the second movie.

What Will Happen in TMNT Mutant Mayhem 2?

Paramount Pictures

While plot specifics have not been made public for this version of the Turtles' next big-screen adventure, thankfully Mutant Mayhem's ending tees up plenty for these filmmakers to dive into.

Of course - following a Shredder-sized tease at the end of the first film - Mutant Mayhem 2 will almost surely see the Heroes in a Half Shell take on their iconic big bad, Shredder.

Director Jeff Rowe had previously teased (via Polygon) it was "[their] first impulse" to have Shredder and the Foot Clan play a part in the first movie, but it seems as though he was instead saved for the inevitable sequel.

As for why Shredder was saved for a post-credit stinger, Rowe told The Digital Fix, "You’ve got to save the best thing for later:"

“You’ve got to save the best thing for later, like Joker in The Dark Knight. We had Shredder as the villain [in the first movie] early on, and we pivoted away because he’s too much of a presence. He’s such an interesting character."

The sequel will seemingly be about the teenage heroes living out their high school dreams amongst humanity, while the villainous Cynthia Utrom and the Techno Cosmic Research Institute (TCRI) employ Shredder to capture what they deem as their property.

Another direction the film could go has to do with the TCRI. This mysterious organization in other forms of Turtles media is an alien species (known as Ultroms) that harbor the TMNT big bad Krang.

The introduction of Krang and Shredder in the same movie could feel like a bit much, so perhaps he will be teased, just as Shredder was in the first movie, at the end of the second.

TMNT Mutant Mayhem 2 Trailer: When Will It Come Out?

Paramount Pictures

No trailer information for TMNT: Mutant Mayhem 2 has been released yet; however, looking ahead fans can begin to predict when a first look at the sequel will be made public.

The first trailer for the first film was released a mere four months before its theatrical debut.

Given the stellar reviews of Mutant Mayhem and Paramounts renewed confidence in the franchise, it could make sense for the sequel's first trailer to hit the web a little earlier.

Using the predicted release window of Summer 2026, audiences should expect a Mutant Mayhem 2 trailer to drop sometime earlier that year, perhaps in January or February.

If the studio wanted to pair a Ninja Turtles trailer with one of its upcoming big-screen endeavors, a perfect spot could be alongside the upcoming Avatar: The Last Airbender film.

The animated Avatar movie is set to release on October 10, 2025, so - while a little earlier than expected - this could be the most logical place for some Nickelodeon synergy and the release of a Mutant Mayhem 2 trailer.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is playing in theaters now.