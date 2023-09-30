PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie brings back the Mighty Pups onto the big screen for another incredible adventure that is filled with thrilling action and an exciting cast of voice actors.

Serving as a sequel to 2021's PAW Patrol: The Movie, this movie explores how the titular pups band together to regain their powers after Humdinger and a mad scientist steal them to make themselves supervillains.

Directed by Cal Brunker, PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie is now playing in theaters worldwide.

Every Main Voice Actor in PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie

Mckenna Grace - Skye

Mckenna Grace

Acting as the Paw Patrol's aerial rescue pup, Skye is the team's leader in the sky as she gains the power of strength and flight. Mckenna Grace lends her voice to the character.

The seven-year-old cockapoo loves the color pink and is recognized for her pack with wings. Skye also loves to smile and embraces positivity during missions.

Perhaps best known for her role as Mary Adler in Gifted, Grace has an impressive resume from notable movies, such as Amityville: The Awakening, I, Tonya, Captain Marvel, and a young Sabrina Spellman in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

Marsai Martin - Liberty

Marsai Martin

After making her debut in PAW Patrol: The Movie, Liberty returns to action in the sequel to help her friends against the new villain, and she is voiced by Marsai Martin.

Serving as the mentor of the Junior Patrollers, Liberty is a long-haired dachshund who receives stretching powers.

Martin has been part of notable movies and TV shows, such as Black-ish, DreamWorks Dragons: Rescue Riders, The Mr. Peabody & Sherman Show, and for playing the young version of Jordan Sanders in Little.

Christian Convery - Chase

Christian Convery

As one of the team's natural leaders, Christian Convery's Chase is a German Shepherd who is ready to solve any crime that he encounters.

Despite being allergic to cats and feathers, Chase tries his best to help the team in the best way possible. In The Mighty Movie, Chase gains the power of speed, which is quite fitting for his active lifestyle.

Previously appearing as Gus in Netflix's Sweet Tooth, Convery is also known for his roles in Pup Academy, Cocaine Bear, and Lucifer.

Alan Kim - Nano

Alan Kim

One of the pups who will make their debut on PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie is Alan Kim's Nano. The character is a pomeranian who is a new member of the Junior Patrollers.

Aside from his big-screen appearance, Nano is also expected to debut in PAW Patrol in Season 10.

Widely known for his role as David Yi in 2020's Minari, Kim is an up-and-coming actor who is part of John Krasinski's new film, IF.

Taraji P. Henson - Victoria “Vee” Vance

Taraji P. Henson

Portraying PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie's main villain is Taraji P. Henson as Victoria "Vee" Vance, a mad scientist who loves it when her enemies call her as such.

Vee's hunger for power leads to her stealing the pups' abilities, but it may end up being the main reason for her downfall as she puts Earth in danger.

Speaking with Paramount in an official featurette, Henson says that "it's really fun playing her" because "she's funny [and] she's out there."

Henson previously appeared in Empire, What Men Want, and Hidden Figures.

Kim Kardashian - Delores

Kim Kardashian

Making her return to the franchise is Kim Kardashian as she voices Delores in PAW Patrol: the Mighty Movie. The trailer shows Delores as a stunning poodle who can be seen on the streets of Adventure City.

Some speculated that Delores is actually a famous celebrity who gets saved by the superhero team.

Aside from being known for her involvement in the reality series, Keeping Up With Kardashians, the famous media personality made her acting debut in American Horror Story: Delicate, and she also voiced Delores in PAW Patrol: The Movie.

North West - Mini

North West

Another newcomer to the PAW Patrol franchise is North West as Mini, one of the Junior Patrollers who were recruited to join the mission against Humdinger and Vee.

North is one of Kim Kardashian's daughters, and The Mighty Movie serves as his acting debut.

Saint West

Saint West

Saint West's role in PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie is described as a cameo instead of his sister, North's, more prominent role in the sequel.

It remains to be seen how Saint will fit in the grand scheme of things, but it's likely that he is one of the dogs who will be rescued by the team.

Brice Gonzalez - Tot

Brice Gonzalez

TikTok star Brice Gonzales makes his debut in the sequel as a Junior Patroller named Tot alongside Nano and Mini.

Alongside his two pup companions, Liberty trains them to become a formidable trio.

Lil Rel Howery - Sam Stringer

Lil Rel Howery

Sam Stringer is one of the news reporters in Adventure City who is voiced by Lil Rel Howery.

As a well-known actor and comedian, Lil Rel Howery is not slowing down in terms of being featured in numerous projects, such as Free Guy, Get Out, Vacation Friends, and Space Jam: A New Legacy.

Chris Rock - Kitty

Chris Rock

Joining the cast of PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie is Chris Rock as a member of the Kitten Catastrophe Crew who is a version of Rubble.

In the trailer, Rock's character briefly speaks after a meteor fragment attaches to his tag.

Aside from being a famous stand-up comedian, Rock has been involved in famous movies and TV shows through the years like Everybody Hates Chris, The Longest Yard, The Week Of, and Death at a Funeral.

James Marsden - Hank

James Marsden

James Marden joins the fun in PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie as Hank, one of the citizens in Adventure City, and is a fan of the group. A brief clip shows the character cheering them on while they save the day.

Best known for portraying Cyclops in Fox's X-Men movies, Marsden previously appeared in Hairspray, Sonic the Hedgehog, The Notebook, and Enchanted.

Kristen Bell - Janet

Kristen Bell

Kristen Bell's Janet is one of the citizens of Adventure City who is amazed at the fact that the Paw Patrol now has powers and new cars. She also has a pet fish.

Famous for her voice role as Anna in Disney's Frozen and Frozen 2, Bell is also known for Veronica Mars, The Good Place, and Central Park.

Finn Lee-Epp - Ryder

Finn Lee-Epp

Portraying the human leader of the Paw Patrol, Finn Lee-Epp's Ryder will do anything to protect his team of pups from dangers even if they are more powerful than him.

Lee-Epp takes over the role of Ryder from Kai Harris from the show and Will Brisbin from PAW Patrol: The Movie in 2021.

Serena Williams - Yoga Yvette

Serena Williams

Aside from being regarded as one of the best tennis players of all time, Serena Williams lends her voice to Yoga Yvette in PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie.

A brief shot from the trailer shows Yoga Yvette screaming amid the chaos that the villains caused in Adventure City.

This isn't the first time that Williams is involved in a movie since she previously appeared in cameos in Glass Onion, Ocean's 8, and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

Ron Pardo - Mayor Humdinger/Cap’n Turbot

Ron Pardo

PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie will not be complete without Ron Pardo as he voices two characters: Mayor Humdinger and Cap'n Turbot.

Mayor Humdinger serves as the team's main nemesis and he is also Adventure City's ex-mayor. After being defeated and arrested at the end of the first film, Humdinger escapes prison and joins forces with Victoria Vance.

As for Cap'n Turbot, he is one of the Paw Patrol's loyal allies and an animal expert from Adventure City.

Aside from being a franchise mainstay of PAW Patrol projects, Pardo is also known for his roles in Undercover Brother, Hairspray, and Big Blue.

PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie is now playing in theaters worldwide.