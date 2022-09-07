Kim Kardashian Is Ready to Join the MCU

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is overflowing with talented stars, and the list keeps growing after the success of the Infinity Saga. In Phase 4, newcomers like such as Simu Liu, Florence Pugh, and Tatiana Maslany have graced the MCU screen, with a good chunk of them earning positive reception from fans.

On top of that, the interconnected superhero franchise is also home to cameos from celebrities who are playing themselves. Iron Man 2 featured a surprise appearance from Elon Musk while talk show host Joan Rivers played herself in Iron Man 3.

Most recently, Megan Thee Stallion had a cameo in She-Hulk: Attorney At Law's third episode as a fictionalized version of herself. Now, it looks like another famous personality wants to join the long list of MCU talents.

Kim Kardashian Interested in MCU Role

Speaking with Interview Magazine, reality star Kim Kardashian expressed interest in joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

When asked by Interview if she has plans to act again, Kardashian first joked that she would want to join Paw Patrol, the popular animated kids show from Nickelodeon.

In fact, Kardashian actually had a voice role in the Paw Patrols movie, playing Delores, the valley-girl poodle.

Getting more serious, the iconic media personality pointed out that she would act if she will come across "something fun."

Kardashian then used a Marvel movie as an example, admitting that it would be "so fun to do:"

"Paw Patrol. A Nickelodeon kid’s dog movie. Would I act? I would if something fun came about. Maybe a Marvel movie, that would be so fun to do. I’m not actively looking, but I think things just come when they’re supposed to."

Aside from Paw Patrol, Kardashian also had acting credits in 2013's Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor and 2008's Disaster Movie.

Will Marvel Give Kim Kardashian a Chance?

Kim Kardashian's latest comment that she wants to join the MCU is a positive development, mainly because it would bring more star power to the superhero franchise.

If Kardashian will be given the chance to join Marvel, the studio could possibly go with two routes.

The first one would be in a similar portrayal with the likes of Megan Thee Stallion and Elon Musk, with Kardashian playing herself in a minor role. The American socialite's cameo would likely become a hot topic on social media, most likely becoming a trending topic instantly by joining such a big pop culture franchise.

If Marvel wants to go big, then there's a chance that Kardashian could be cast in a more significant role. It's possible that the popular media personality could portray a character that is a mirror of herself in a movie or a Disney+ series or she could end up being cast as a superhero or villain.

From becoming a member of the mutants to a villain that has the same personality as Jameela Jamil's Titania, the possibilities are endless, especially since Jamil's character was reportedly inspired by Kardashian herself.