First Look at She-Hulk's Megan Thee Stallion Twerking Scene Before CGI (Photos)

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law - while polarizing for some - has been a blast through its first three episodes. The legal sitcom has provided plenty of laughs, poking fun at various aspects of the MCU including the franchise's online haters, as well as the carnal happenings of Steve Rogers' Captain America. But one sequence has got more people talking than any other, that being the Episode 3 post-credits stinger in which Jennifer Walters (aka She-Hulk) twerks alongside rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

This post-episode dance sequence has sparked plenty of conversation online. Many find the scene quite funny, while others call it vulgar and uncharacteristic for the franchise. And this divide is not surprising for the creative team behind the series with director Kat Coiro saying they knew the sequence was either "going to be the most amazing thing ever" or going to "break the MCU."

Now, whether fans like it or not, a new glimpse at the super-powered booty shaking has been revealed, showing off just what went into the memorable Disney+ moment.

Behind She-Hulk's Booty Shaking

A new look at the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 3 post-credit scene has been revealed, showing off what the sequences between Tatiana Maslany's Jennifer Walters and Megan Thee Stallion looked like before CGI.

Marvel

The origin of the pictures is unknown, but they showcase Maslany in full mo-cap gear.

Marvel

While Megan Thee Stallion looks exactly as she does in the final cut of the sequence, Maslany standing atop a large blue platform to account for the added height that comes with the She-Hulk CGI transformation.

Marvel

The pair look like they are having a blast together on set, as they each bust a move in their own signature way.

Marvel

Putting in the Twerk

No matter what one thinks of She-Hulk's now infamous post-credits stinger, it is a little bizarre to be getting a behind-the-scenes glimpse at how this moment happened. Yes, the creative team on the project has talked about the actual logistics of the in-office She-Hulk dance party, but actually seeing it in action is something else entirely.

It has been made very clear that Tatiana Maslany did all the motion capture work for her part on the Marvel Studios streaming series, but this is taking it up a notch. Looking at these images, one can tell that the actress has got some moves, and put them all on display for this memorable Marvel moment.

It is always cool to get to see how the MCU sausage gets made and this is no exception. Seeing just how these actors look in their CGI mocap attire is stunning when comparing it to what ends up on-screen in the final product. And with a CG character as large as hulking as She-Hulk, it's neat for the audience to get a glimpse at how they transform 5-foot-4-inch Tatiana Maslany into the colossal Avenger.

The first three episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law can be streamed now on Disney+.