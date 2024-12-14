Lioness Season 3 Gets Promising Update from Zoe Saldana

Lioness star Zoe Saldaña piqued fans' interest with a potential teaser of Season 3.

The Taylor Sheridan-developed streaming thriller has been wowing audiences on Paramount+ since its debut in 2023. Season 2 of the hit series just came to an end on December 8, with no promise (at least publicly) of further episodes.

The show follows a team of female CIA operatives known as Lionesses sent out on international missions to bring threats of terror to justice.

Zoe Saldana Teases Lioness Season 3

Lioness

In the wake of its Season 2 finale, Lioness' Zoe Saldaña offered what some have taken to be the first tease of a potential Season 3.

Speaking with Vanity Fair, Saldaña let slip that she "signed up for three seasons," when she was initially cast, meaning that despite Season 3 not being announced, one can assume it is on the cards:

"I wish it was the fact that I had room in my life [laughs]. I signed up for three seasons at least, and so you do have a sort of contractual obligation to fulfill, but 'Lioness' isn’t that only. 'Lioness' has been a journey that has given me the opportunity to collaborate with a different type of filmmaker. Taylor Sheridan is sort of like this cowboy that lives on his own off the grid, and that makes a lot of us curious. Either you get the cadence of his writing and the themes that he wants to always talk about, or you don’t."

She did not comment any further, failing to hint at when fans may see another batch of episodes, but one can assume given the popularity of both creator Taylor Sheridan — who is best known for his Yellowstone universe (whose epic Season 5 finale is imminent) — as well as the Lioness series itself.

In the series, Saldaña is joined by other A-listers like Nicole Kidman, Morgan Freeman, and more, Joe — a CIA operative brought in to work as one of the show's titular Lionesses.

When Will Lioness Season 3 Be Released?

With no Lioness Season 3 announcement having yet been made public, an exact window for when the series could return will be top of mind for many.

Judging from Saldaña's comments, it seems as though a third season is all but guaranteed, as the cast is seemingly signed on for at least three seasons. That means an official confirmation of more episodes is only a matter of time.

Season 2 was first announced several months after Season 1 came to an end, getting the green light in May 2024, nearly a year after Season 1's finale in August 2023.

That delayed announcement though was likely due to the ongoing actors' and writers' strikes at the time.

With this in mind, a Season 3 confirmation will likely come sooner than Season 2's potentially leading to a quicker turnaround for its eventual release.

Season 2 only had a six-month turnaround between announcement and release. So, if Season 3 were to get announced sometime in early 2025, then a release before the end of the year would not be all that surprising.

Seeing as viewership on the series has remained strong, with Season 2 ranking as one of Paramount+'s biggest original titles of all time, one can assume the studio will run not walk to get more of Lioness out fans.

Lioness Season 2 is now streaming on Paramount+.