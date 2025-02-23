Lioness Season 3 Gets Official Update Amid Release Frustrations

Fans of Paramount+'s Special Ops: Lioness have been frustrated as they await Season 3's release.

Several months have passed since the cast of Paramount+'s Lioness was last on screens with the Season 2 finale. While the series is still pending renewal, most expect the spy thriller to return for Season 3.

Lioness Season 3 Release Coming 'Soon', Per Streamer

Paramount+

After Lioness Season 2 was released throughout Fall 2024, the series' South African home, Showmax, confirmed Season 3 is coming "soon."

As Lioness awaits a renewal, Showmax responded to a fan on X who asked when Season 3 would arrive, teasing, "Soon soon showmie, we'll let you know."

The promising update comes after two months of silence regarding Lioness' future after Season 2 premiered on Paramount+ in December 2024.

Lioness-related comment sections on social media have recently flooded with frustrated fans begging for official Season 3 news.

When Will Lioness Season 3 Premiere on Paramount+?

Lioness premiered its first season from July to September 2023, after which fans waited eight months until it was renewed in May 2024. But after that, things started moving quickly on Season 2, as production took place from May to August 2024 and premiered on October 27.

As Lioness' first renewal didn't come until last summer, months after the finale, it isn't shocking there has been no confirmation of Season 3 yet. There may still be little official news on the Paramount+ series' return for a few months.

But as Season 2 was able to release with such an impressive turnaround, going from renewal to shooting to premiere in just over five months, that shouldn't mean fans will be waiting too long for Season 3 to begin.

After all, a junior-year outing for Lioness has seemingly always been on the cards despite a lack of an official announcement, as star Zoe Saldana confirmed she "signed up for three seasons" when she was cast.

If Lioness gets its anticipated Season 3 renewal in the coming months and begins filming soon after, it could still be released in late 2025. That said, depending on schedules, the writing progress, and when that renewal comes, there is still every chance its Paramount+ return will push into early 2026.

Lioness' fate beyond Season 3 is tricky to determine after Saldana stated she only signed up for three seasons. But the actress was on board for "at least" three outings, meaning more may not be out of the question.

The first two seasons of Lioness are streaming on Paramount+.