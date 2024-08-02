Here's When Special Ops: Lioness Season 2's Release Is Now Expected to Happen

Zoe Saldana, Special Ops Lioness

Special Ops: Lioness gears up for Season 2 after Season 1's strong viewership and high audience score.

Created by Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan, the Zoe Saldaña-starring Special Ops: Lioness earned high viewership numbers (per Deadline) after Paramount Global announced in August 2023 that Episode 1 drew in 6 million viewers across linear and streaming platforms. 

Special Ops: Lioness Season 1 premiered on Paramount+ on July 23, 2023, with episodes released weekly until September 3, 2023. Variety shared that the series was renewed for Season 2 in May 2024 alongside the news of it being retitled Lioness.

Lioness Season 2 Latest Updates 

Zoe Saldaña as Joe looking at someone in Lioness Season 1
Zoe Saldaña

Lioness Season 2' renewal is a welcome development for Paramount+.

Following its Season 2 renewal, an Instagram post from Lioness' official account confirmed that filming for the show's sophomore run started in May 2024. 

The post showed a photo of a clapperboard, which revealed that Lioness creator Tyler Sheridan is the director of Season 2, Episode 3. Zoe Saldaña posted a comment saying, "Great to be back!!!!!!."

Variety also reported in May 2024 that The Umbrella Academy and Run All Night star Genesis Rodriguez joined the cast of Lioness Season 2 as a skilled helicopter pilot named Captain Josephina Carrillo. 

In June 2024, Saldaña also shared some behind-the-scenes photos during the filming of Season 2 on Instagram, showcasing snippets of the cast and crew.

Another post from Saldaña on June 27 unveiled a special look at the actress sitting in a makeup chair, captioned, "Day 28, Lioness S2. I'm excited."

In July 2024, Nicole Kidman, who plays Kaitlyn Meade, also posted a behind-the-scenes look at her character from the set of Season 2. 

When Will Lioness Season 2 Release?

Filming for Special Ops: Lioness Season 1 began in September 2022 and wrapped in February 2023

The show was then released on Paramount+ with a two-episode premiere on July 23, 2023.

Assuming that Lioness Season 2 will have a similar production timeline as Season 1, the series will wrap around five months later, presumably in October 2024. 

A filming wrap in October 2024 could mean the show's release on Paramount+ would be in early 2025, potentially around March or April. 

Some factors, such as reshoots or delays, could still push Lioness Season 2's release to mid- to late 2025. Another possible release window could mirror its Season 1 timeline, which would be sometime in July 2025. 

Special Ops: Lioness Season 1 is streaming on Paramount+. 

