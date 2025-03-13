Yellowstone Fans Will Love This 92% Rated Taylor Sheridan Movie That Just Released on Netflix

Yellowstone fans now have the opportunity to experience the first movie creator Taylor Sheridan was credited with writing, as it was recently added to the Netflix library.

Since Yellowstone premiered in 2018, Taylor Sheridan has been rather busy writing TV shows, to say the least. As of writing, Sheridan has eight projects in active development, including spin-offs to Yellowstone and other series like Landman, Lioness, and Tulsa King.

However, before making a name for himself as a writer for those shows, Sheridan penned scripts for some extremely highly rated movies in the 2010s. One of those films, which was nominated for three Oscars, was finally added to Netflix.

Netflix Adds One of Taylor Sheridan's Best Movies

Sicario

On Saturday, March 1, 2025, Netflix added one of the most notable movies of the 2010s to its streaming library for the first time. Titled Sicario, it is a thriller that follows Josh Brolin's Matt Graver, Emily Blunt's Kate Macer, and Benicio del Toro's Alejandro during a drug war at the Mexico-United States border.

When released in 2015, the film was notable for being directed by Denis Villeneuve, now a four-time Oscar nominee (Dune, Blade Runner 2049, Arrival).

However, Yellowstone fans will recognize it as the first-ever feature film written by Taylor Sheridan before he began his journey penning the Yellowstone universe.

On the review platform Rotten Tomatoes, Sicario boasts a 92% critic score with 279 reviews, with many giving credit to Sheridan's writing. The 92% is the number of approved critics who rated Sicario positively. Specifically, 257 critics rated it "Fresh," while only 22 rated it "Rotten."

On the audience score side, over 50,000 users have collectively reviewed the movie to give it 85%. That score means that 85% of everyone who has reviewed the film on the site has given the title 3.5 stars or higher.

To compare, Yellowstone has an 83% critic score on the platform and a 76% audience score.

Yellowstone fans can watch Sicario on Netflix as long as they have a subscription.

Does Sicario Have a Sequel?

Since Sicario was received so well by critics and fans, many will not be surprised to hear that a sequel has already been released. The first film premiered in 2015, and the sequel (titled Sicario: Day of the Soldado) debuted three years later in 2018.

Unfortunately, Sicario 2 was not received nearly as well as the first film. It currently holds a 62% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes and a 66% audience score, so both were significant dips from the original installment.

However, it is worth noting that a third film is currently in development, and Taylor Sheridan will return as the writer. According to reports, Yellowstone planned a trilogy for Sicario, so a third title will bring his entire vision to life.

A few details about the upcoming third movie have already been revealed (read more about the details of Sicario 3 here), but there are currently no release projections for when it could come out.

It is also worth mentioning that Sicario 2 is not currently streaming on Netflix like the first film is. Instead, its streaming home is on Paramount+, where many of Sheridan's TV shows are also available.

Aside from the two Sicario films, Sheridan has mainly focused on writing television series rather than movies. The only other titles he has been credited as the sole writer for are 2016's Hell or High Water (which has a 97% Rotten Tomatoes score) and 2017's Wind River (87%).

Sicario is streaming on Netflix.