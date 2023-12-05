The cast of Midsomer Murders Season 24 features returning favorites and exciting newcomers.

Midsomer Murders is a long-standing British crime-drama series from ITV that explores a series of murder cases that take place in the titular county spearheaded by the investigation of lead inspector John Barnaby (Neil Dudgeon).

Every Main Actor & Character in Midsomer Murders Season 24

Neil Dudgeon - DCI John Barnaby

Neil Dudgeon

Neil Dudgeon returns as Detective Chief Inspector John Barnaby in Season 24.

John is the cousin of Tom Barnaby, who is the original lead character from Seasons 1 to 13. He debuted in Season 13's second installment, The Sword of Guillaume.

The well-educated police investigator has had his fair share of ups and downs ever since his first appearance, such as close calls against suspects, teaming up with his wife Sarah to solve cases, and helping families reunite with their missing loved ones.

In Season 24's first episode, John investigates the death of the Shirewell patriarch while also helping the family solve the other members' inheritance claims.

Aside from his starring role in Midsomer Murders, Dudgeon has over 60 credits to his name. The actor appeared in notable movies and TV shows like Son of Rambow, Messiah: The Harrowing, and Life of Riley.

Fiona Dolman - Sarah Barnaby

Fiona Dolman

Portraying John's wife is Fiona Dolman as Sarah Barnaby.

Sarah has been on the side of her husband ever since moving to Midsomer. At one point, the pair even teamed up to unwrap the case centered around the death of a social worker named Gerry Dawkins.

Season 24 highlights Sarah's comeback as she prepares to become John's main support system.

Dolman is a veteran actress known for her roles in Paradox, The Royal Today, and Heartbeat.

Nick Hendrix - Detective Sergeant Jamie Winter

Nick Hendrix

Nick Hendrix's Jamie Winter is the current sergeant who works with John Barnaby. Together, they investigate the estate shenanigans that occur in the Shirewell residence.

Hendrix had a small role in Captain America: The First Avenger as an army heckler. Since then, the actor went on to have notable credits in Marcella, The Crown, and The Christmas Ball.

Annette Badland - Fleur Perkins

Annette Badland

Annette Badland plays Fleur Perkins, the chief pathologist and crime scene investigator who was assigned to analyze the dead body of Lucian's partner.

Ted Lasso fans may know Badland for her portrayal of Mae Green in the Apple TV+ series. The actress also has credits in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Bergerac, and A Little Princess.

Peter Serafinowicz - Lucian Shirewell

Peter Serafinowicz

Lucian is the eldest son of the Shirewell family who has a grievance towards his dead father and the family as a whole. The character is played by Peter Serafinowicz.

During the family meeting, Lucian announces that the Shirewell estate ends with him, meaning that it will become home to a "free-thinking artist community" if everyone agrees.

Lucian is also a master ceramicist whose pieces are known for being monochrome yet sharp.

MCU fans may recognize Peter Serafinowicz for his role as Denarian Saal of the Nova Corps in 2014's Guardians of the Galaxy. The actor also had notable roles in John Wick: Chapter 2, Shaun of the Dead, and Spy.

Alex Macqueen - Francis Shirewell

Alex Macqueen

Francis Shirewell (played by Alex Macqueen) is Lucian's brother and Henry's responsible son who tries to keep the family together after their father's death.

In a surprising move, Lucian fires Francis, effectively removing his power over the Shirewell estate.

Macqueen is best known for his portrayal of Julius Nicholson in The Thick of It and Patrick Jarvis in Peaky Blinders. He also appeared in Hijack, Black Ops, and Becoming Elizabeth.

Agni Scott - Davina Shirewell

Agni Scott

Davina Shirewell is Francis' wife who seems ready to do anything so that her husband will retain the rights to their estate. The character is played on-screen by Agni Scott.

By interviewing one of the cleaners of the estate, Barnaby finds out that Davina was the one who wrote the note saying that Henry's life is threatened. Davina says that she did that so that the investigation would speed up.

Aside from joining the cast of Midsomer Murders, Scott previously appeared in Bridget Jones' Baby, Persuasion, and The Young Messiah.

Sarah Woodward - Ursula Shirewell

Sarah Woodward

Sarah Woodward plays Ursula Shirewell, Lucian and Francis' sister who contacted John Barnaby and Jamie Winter to investigate Henry's death to check if there is foul play involved.

Woodward is famous for her roles in Poirot, Charlie, and The Merry Wives of Windsor.

Charles Dale - Gideon Blundell

Charles Dale

Charles Dale plays Gideon Blundell, a tenant of the Shirewell estate and Lila's husband who didn't attend the funeral of the patriarch.

Gideon is furious with the fact that they are getting kicked out of the estate after Henry's death.

Dale has over 70 credits to his name, with roles in Animal Farm, The Advocate, and Coronation Street.

Ginny Holder - Lila Blundell

Ginny Holder

Ginny Holder's Lila Blundell is Caleb's mother, Gideon's wife, and a tenant of the Shirewell estate.

Lila argues with Gideon after being suspicious about his potential involvement in the murders that are happening on the estate.

Holder is known for her roles in The Capture, London Has Fallen, and Manderlay.

Joshua Griffin - Caleb Blundell

Joshua Griffin

Caleb Blundell (played by Joshua Griffin) is Lucian's helper who holds a mysterious secret. He is also Lucian’s protégé who later becomes one of the victims of the terrifying murderer.

Griffin is an up-and-coming actor who appeared in The Stupid Boy, Magic Mike's Last Dance, and The Lies of Our Confines.

Midsomer Murders Season 24 made its debut on Acorn TV on December 4. It airs new episodes every Monday through Christmas Day, December 25.