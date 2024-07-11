Here’s who that “mystery man” is that Mother’s Milk (MM) refers to in The Boys Season 4, Episode 7, and what it means that they are a shape-shifter.

For those keeping up with Season 4, both Homelander (Antony Starr) and Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) are currently orchestrating the assassination of Jim Beaver's Robert Singer, President-elect. Carrying out his death will put Nueman, a deadly Supe, in the highest possible seat of power in the United States.

Vought and Homelander’s idea, as talked about by Laz Alonso’s MM, revolves around having a mystery man “Harley Lee Oswald” Robert Singer (a reference to the person who killed President JFK).

The Boys' Shapeshifter Mystery Breakdown

The Boys

The mission that Annie (Erin Moriarty), Hughie (Jack Quaid), and Butcher (Karl Urban) are sent on by Laz Alonso's Mother’s Milk in The Boys Season 4, Episode 7, is based on information given to him by A-Train (Jessie T. Usher).

The speedster briefly saw Susan Heyward's Sister Sage talk to a mystery man who A-Train claims is the person Homelander, and Sage plans to shoot Robert Singer, clearing the way for Victoria Neuman to become president. Even by the time the episode ends, no proper name is given to them.

This leads the trio to the mystery man’s apartment, where they find government documents, blueprints, and plans, all confirming that this is the person tasked with killing the President-elect.

However, the team doesn't find a man in the apartment. Instead, they come across a woman who seems in distress.

They quickly figure out it’s a ruse and that this person is actually a Supe shapeshifter. This confirms the person tasked with assassinating Singer has the ability to be anyone.

By the time the episode ends, the mission becomes even more dire and personal. In the final moments of the installment, Annie, aka Starlight, is taken hostage and swapped out by this new shapeshifter—meaning, to the wider world, in a hypothetical timeline where things go terribly wrong, it’s going to look like Annie murdered the President-elect.

What Does This Shapeshifter Mean for The Boys Season 4?

One thing is sure: Hughie Campbell is not having a great time this season. First, his dad dies, then Hughie gets sexually assaulted by his childhood hero—and now, his girlfriend has been swapped by a murderous shapeshifter.

At the very least, the idea of assassin being a shapeshifter is brilliant—which makes sense, since it came from the mind of Sister Sage.

This isn't the first shapeshifting Supe audiences have seen on The Boys. The first was Doppleganger, played by Dan Darin-Zanco.

The character appeared in Season 1 where he helped Grace Mallory blackmail government officials. In Season 2, he turned into the late Madelyn Stillwell as part of a perverse agreement with Homelander—which eventually leads him to be murdered by Antony Starr's psychotic Supe.

Taking over Starlight’s identity is an good move on paper for team Homelander, however, its hard to imagine it not taking very long for The Boys themselves to realize something is amiss.

The Boys is now streaming on Amazon Studios' Prime Video.

