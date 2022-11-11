Simu Liu Reveals How Many Shang-Chi Sequels He’s Willing to Make

An MCU sequel to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is confirmed to be in development, and it seems that Shang-Chi star Simu Liu is willing to make many, many more of them (if he can).

Marvel Studios and Disney previously announced Shang-Chi 2, with the studios offering high praise for the work of director Destin Daniel Cretton as well as expanding the universe on Disney+.

Given that a sequel is now being made, Liu is now poised to return for another portrayal as the titular hero. The Marvel star previously teased that the first movie's ending actually "alludes" to the very possibility of a Shang-Chi 2, setting the stage for the hero's story to continue for a long time.

Now, ahead of the sequel and what appears to be a confirmed stint in Avengers 5, Liu has opened up about his return as Shang-Chi.

Simu Liu is Willing to Go All Out for Shang-Chi Sequels

Speaking with ComicBook.com at BoxLunch's Holiday Gala, Shang-Chi actor Simu Liu confirmed that "there's going to be a sequel" to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, saying that it was "obvious."

“I think I know as much as anyone else, right? There’s going to be a sequel, I think that part was obvious but it was also made official.”

When talking about its release date, Liu pointed out that it all boils down to "timing," before saying that he's willing to "make 40 them if we can:"

"As far as when I think that’s just a question of timing and how well my back holds up through the years. I’ll make 40 of them if we can.”

In a separate interview with Complex earlier this year, Liu revealed that he felt "pretty good" when the sequel was announced though he wasn't "necessarily surprised:"

"I feel pretty good. Like, OK, I wasn’t necessarily surprised. I mean, we were the No. 1 movie in the domestic box office in the pandemic era [Editor’s note: Spider-Man: No Way Home has since overtaken it] so I knew that we were probably going to do another one."

The MCU newcomer then offered high praise to Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton, noting that he's "such a critical part of the success" of the first movie:

"But what I really loved was hearing about Destin [Daniel Cretton] coming back. Again, not a surprise, but we absolutely love to see it. He’s such a critical part of the success of that movie. And I want to say, I often get a disproportionate amount of credit for the movie doing as well as we did, but it really, really is Destin. You know, it’s the filmmaker and storyteller. It’s very much his medium. And so, him coming back means that we get to do it all over again, which is fantastic. And then, seeing all the other stuff that he’s locked in with Disney and Marvel makes me incredibly happy as well. I think he deserves all the things in the world, and all the success. He’s a truly special filmmaker."

When asked what he is most curious to find out about Shang-Chi, Liu shared that he wants to explore what "Shaun decides to do with all his newfound power:"

"I think just what Shaun decides to do with all this newfound power, you know? It kind of consumed his father, consumed Wenwu. I’m curious as to how someone much younger, much more inexperienced, would fare against the rings. Just this idea of all of a sudden being gifted something that’s so powerful but also so dangerous."

Liu continued that he also wants to find out how Shaun fits with the larger MCU, with him mentioning cameos, team-ups, and tie-ins:

"And then the other big question I have is, you know, in what way does Shaun fit in with the rest of the MCU? Who are you going to see? What kind of crazy team-ups? What kinda tie-ins, Easter eggs? I’m just as much in the dark and everyone else, so I don’t know anything, but I’m excited to dive into that process."

During the first movie, Shaun wears the Air Jordan Access "Bred" as his sneaker of choice.

When asked what shoes he might wear in the sequel, Liu admitted that he'd probably go "with something a little bit more iconic" like the Jordan 1 since it fits with Shaun's costume with its black-and-red color scheme. That color scheme pays homage to Michael Jordan's original team, the Chicago Bulls, who primarily use red, black, and white in their uniforms:

"Oof. That is a great question. I mean, I’d probably go with something a little bit more iconic. I’d probably go with the Jordan 1, especially because those retro black-and-red colors fit with Shawn’s costume so well. It just seems like a no-brainer for me. But I also just want to quickly shout out this one shoe that I wore at the very, very end of the movie. I don’t know if anybody caught it. It was the Jordan 4 “Georgetown” colorway. It’s super super rare."

What's the Story of Shang-Chi 2?

While it seems to be an exaggeration, Simu Liu's willingness to return to lead tons of Shang-Chi sequels is a good sign for the MCU's long-term plans. The actor's performance as Shaun in the first movie was highly praised by critics and seeing him for another run at the character would be a delight for fans.

It is still unknown when Shang-Chi 2 would be released, although some fans believe it will be released before Avengers: The Kang Dynasty due to the Ten Rings' potential connection to Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror.

This would line up with a previous rumor that indicated that the sequel is eyeing a February 14, 2025 release date.

The exact plot details of Shang-Chi 2 are still being kept under wraps, but the first movie's ending did hint that a bigger threat is coming for the Ten Rings. Whether this adversary is a Variant of Kang or another dangerous foe remains to be seen, but all of this spells bad news for Liu's titular martial artist.

The great partnership between Liu and Cretton is also a promising development for Shang-Chi 2, considering that their chemistry and willingness to work with each other would produce another incredible final output.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is streaming on Disney+.