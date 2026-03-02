Christopher Nolan Is Finally Abandoning His 20-Year Casting Tradition For The Odyssey

Christopher Nolan is breaking his biggest casting tradition by abandoning his two most recurring actors for The Odyssey. Due to the massive popularity and acclaim of his work, every new Nolan blockbuster has been able to attract major stars. That will be no different for the director's next movie, The Odyssey, which will be a proverbial who's who of Hollywood with everyone from Matt Damon to Tom Holland taking on major roles in the Ancient Greek historical epic.

Starting with Batman Begins in 2005, Christopher Nolan began a trend of featuring one of his two most often used actors, Sir Michael Caine and Cillian Murphy, in all of his directorial ventures. After over 20 years, The Odyssey will break that casting tradition in July, marking his first movie to feature neither since 2002's Insomnia.

Caine holds the record for the most appearances in a Nolan movie with eight appearances from Batman Begins to Tenet. He is chased closely behind by Murphy with six roles, although several come through cameos or minor roles:

Batman Begins - Scarecrow (Murphy), Alfred Pennyworth (Caine)

- Scarecrow (Murphy), Alfred Pennyworth (Caine) The Prestige - John Cutter (Caine)

- John Cutter (Caine) The Dark Knight - Scarecrow (Murphy), Alfred Pennyworth (Caine)

- Scarecrow (Murphy), Alfred Pennyworth (Caine) Inception - Robert Fischer (Murphy)

- Robert Fischer (Murphy) The Dark Knight Rises - Scarecrow (Murphy), Alfred Pennyworth (Caine)

- Scarecrow (Murphy), Alfred Pennyworth (Caine) Interstellar - Professor John Brand (Caine)

- Professor John Brand (Caine) Dunkirk - Shivering Soldier (Murphy)

- Shivering Soldier (Murphy) Tenet - Sir Michael Crosby (Caine)

- Sir Michael Crosby (Caine) Oppenheimer - J. Robert Oppenheimer (Murphy)

It's unclear whether Nolan ever considered Cillian Murphy or Michael Caine for a role in The Odyssey. Regardless, The Odyssey's expansive cast is packed with talent even without these unfortunate absentees, featuring the likes of Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, and more.

So, What Are Cillian Murphy & Michael Caine Doing Instead?

Warner Bros. / Universal Pictures

Sadly, the knighted 92-year-old Michael Caine announced his retirement in October 2023, planning to leave his role in The Great Escaper as his final acting credit. However, Variety reported in December 2025 that Caine is expected to end his retirement to return alongside Vin Diesel in The Last Witch Hunter 2.

Meanwhile, Cillian Murphy has become one of Hollywood's most in-demand names, thanks to his Best Actor Oscar win for Nolan's last movie, Oppenheimer.

The Irish sensation will soon reprise his iconic role as Thomas Shelby in Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man on March 6. The Netflix movie is just the beginning of a new era for Peaky Blinders that will reportedly result in multiple spin-offs, including a two-season sequel, but Murphy's role beyond 2026 is unclear.

Furthermore, Murphy will be back in theaters as soon as Friday, January 16 in 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, returning as London bicycle courier and apocalypse survivor Jim in a minor role. He is reportedly in talks to return for the third and final 28 Years Later movie that is moving forward at Sony Pictures.