The Mandalorian & Grogu Movie: New Photo May Spoil a Major Star Wars Cameo

A new piece of marketing art may have unintentionally revealed that two MandoVerse characters will be appearing in The Mandalorian & Grogu, despite those characters and their actors not being confirmed for the project. The Mandalorian & Grogu will absolutely feature some characters who have crossed paths with Din Djarin and Grogu before. Star Wars Rebels’ Zeb Orrelios will apparently have a fairly substantial role in the upcoming movie, and it has been confirmed that Dave Filoni’s Trapper Wolf will have a bit of screen time as well.

Lucasfilm

An official Mandalorian & Grogu crossover event is coming to the Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes mobile game. To promote the crossover, Lucasfilm and EA revealed a brand new Mandalorian & Grogu-inspired piece of art that featured the titular characters, Jeremy Allen White’s Rotta the Hutt, and more.

Lucasfilm

Interestingly, in the bottom left corner of the image, two familiar faces are holding blasters and fighting off a gigantic creature. Those two characters are none other than the MandoVerse’s own Carson Teva and Cobb Vanth, who are names fans will most definitely be familiar with.

Carson Teva appeared throughout Disney+’s The Mandalorian and Ahsoka Season 1, and Cobb Vanth became a major MandoVerse character in The Mandalorian Season 2, as well as in The Book of Boba Fett.

Lucasfilm

Since the piece of artwork is directly tied to The Mandalorian & Grogu, it could mean that the upcoming film will feature both of those characters. At the same time, it is possible EA is just using imagery and characters who are closely connected to Din Djarin and Grogu to promote the crossover.

It is also important to mention that Carson Teva and Cobb Vanth are now directly tied to the game, which could also explain why they are in the art. Vanth is currently unlockable in the game’s conquest mode, and it has been announced that Teva will be added to the game sometime in the near future.

Lucasfilm

However, an official LEGO set from The Mandalorian & Grogu that has already been revealed included Carson Teva as a minifigure. Since the description for the set explicitly stated that it was depicting content from the film, it essentially spoiled that Teva will be in the movie.

Taking that into consideration, it does seem more likely then that the Galaxy of Heroes art is, in fact, showcasing scenes or content from The Mandalorian & Grogu, which means that Cobb Vanth’s chances of showing up during the project’s historic runtime just increased drastically.

Will Cobb Vanth Be in The Mandalorian & Grogu?

Two weeks ago, Cobb Vanth showing up in The Mandalorian & Grogu was a long shot at best. Timothy Olyphant hasn't portrayed the character since The Book of Boba Fett, Vanth hasn't been referenced at all, and because of how The Book of Boba Fett and The Mandalorian Season 3 performed, it just seemed like Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni began taking Din Djarin and the MandoVerse in an entirely different direction.

Now that Vanth has been included in a piece of art directly tied to The Mandalorian & Grogu, it now feels like there is at least a pretty good possibility he could show up. However, that's not all.

Favreau himself has publicly revealed that Cobb Vanth is still kicking in the galaxy far, far away. The way Favreau expressed it also sounded extremely optimistic, as if there were definitely plans for that character to return.

It is hard to gauge how much longer the MandoVerse is going to continue, and really it all comes down to how well The Mandalorian & Grogu performs. If it becomes a huge financial success, Lucasfilm and Disney will reportedly look at making it a film trilogy and will then give Filoni the green light to make his own MandoVerse feature film.

If the movie flops, all of those plans could be scrapped, and the MandoVerse could be wrapped up much sooner. That being said, if Vanth is planned to come back to the franchise, it's going to have to happen sooner rather than later, and The Mandalorian & Grogu seems like the perfect place for it to happen.