Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse’s Release Just Crossed A Major Milestone

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse finally crossed a major release milestone. Sony Pictures optimistically dated Spider-Verse 3 for release on March 29, 2024, under a year after its predecessor, Across the Spider-Verse, arrived on June 1, 2023. As that date edged closer, it became clear that the third and final chapter of Miles Morales' saga would be pushed back, both due to the 2023 Hollywood strikes and other behind-the-scenes struggles, with the creative team confirming Spider-Verse 3 would be released "when it's ready" to maintain quality.

Today (February 3, 2026) marks a major milestone on the road to Beyond the Spider-Verse's long-awaited release, as there are only 500 days remaining until the Sony Pictures epic hits theaters on June 18, 2027. Sony Pictures finally ended the web-head news drought at CinemaCon last year, confirming Beyond the Spider-Verse's 2027 release and revealing new stills.

Beyond the Spider-Verse will bring back Shameik Moore's Miles Morales, Hailee Steinfeld's Gwen Stacy, Oscar Isaac's Spider-Man 2099, Jason Schwartzman's The Spot, Karan Soni's Spider-Man India, and Daniel Kuluuya's Spider-Punk.

Excitingly, Beyond the Spider-Verse will be released as part of an all-time great year for comic book movies in 2027, sharing the year with Avengers: Secret Wars, Man of Tomorrow, and The Batman: Part 2.

While many remain concerned that Beyond the Spider-Verse will suffer another delay, and perhaps will until Sony Pictures finally has a trailer to offer, the latest updates suggest it will finally be released as planned in June 2027.

Hailee Steinfeld confirmed to Variety in October that they are "into" production on Beyond the Spider-Verse, and recording has finally begun after years of waiting.

In terms of when the recording actually started on Spider-Verse 3, Shameik Moore seemingly indicated it began in late August (via DiscussingFilm).

Sony Pictures will likely dial up marketing for Beyond the Spider-Verse in the latter half of 2026 after Spider-Man: Brand New Day hits theaters on July 31. That said, there is a chance the movie will be featured in some capacity during Sony's CinemaCon 2026 presentation in April, as it was last year.

The threequel is making one exciting change from its predecessors as Spider-Verse 3 will officially "expand the aspect ratio" for the full IMAX image. The upgrade will ensure moviegoers can enjoy the famously gorgeous Spider-Verse animation in the best quality possible, one last time.