Disney+ Removes Marvel Studios Assembled Episodes from Service

MCU recently fans noticed that some episodes of Marvel Studios: Assembled couldn't be found when looking on Disney+.

Assembled has been an integral part of the MCU's arrival on Disney+ during Phase 4, giving fans an intricate look behind the scenes of Marvel Studios' latest projects. For each new movie and Disney+ show that's premiered since Marvel Studios returned to prominence in early 2021, this show has given a one-hour episode that provides a unique look at how the MCU is made, complete with interviews featuring the projects' cast and crew.

Thus far, every Phase 4 entry has gotten an episode of Assembled on Disney+ outside of Spider-Man: No Way Home, which falls under Sony Pictures' production umbrella, with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's episode presumably on the way in early 2023. But in recent days, some fans were disappointed when looking for these episodes on Disney+, noticing a strange anomaly.

Marvel Studios: Assembled Missing from Disney+

Disney+

Multiple episodes of Marvel Studios: Assembled have been removed from Disney+, as reported by What's on Disney Plus.

Six episodes of the behind-the-scenes series were recently taken off of the service, namely:

What's interesting, however, is that all of the episodes of Assembled that were released for later movies and series are still on Disney+. This includes Eternals, Hawkeye, Moon Knight, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Ms. Marvel, Thor: Love and Thunder, and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

The first six episodes were grouped together as part of the same Marvel Studios: Assembled series, whereas the latter ones were all released on an individual basis starting in late 2021. What's most likely happening is that Disney+ is simply reorganizing the episodes so that they're either all part of the same series or all released individually for consistency.

Disney+ Keeping Assembled Episodes Organized Together

This appears to be nothing more than a simple organizational adjustment, as about half of the Assembled episodes were released as part of a series while the other half were released as their own individual entries. The episodes taken off will likely be put back on as their own releases sometime in the coming days to match their counterparts so that fans don't have any confusion whatsoever when looking for Assembled on Disney+.

This is likely one last bit of housekeeping for Disney in the streaming department, especially with Phase 5 of the MCU officially starting in 2023 and bringing new episodes of Assembled along with it.

As Black Panther 2 becomes the final Phase 4 project to join this series, outside of a mysterious surprise addition coming on Wednesday, December 28, fans will undoubtedly look forward to more stories showing how the Multiverse Saga continues to build.

Phase 5 of the MCU will kick off with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, coming to theaters on February 17, 2023.