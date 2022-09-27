First Look at Disney+ Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Funkos (Photos)

While many fans are excited for The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, some may have actually forgotten how they’ll pop up well before that first. In fact, it should be at some point in December when The Holiday Special lands on Disney+.

Given how successful the cosmic franchise has been, Marvel Studios has given director James Gunn a lot of leeway to do nearly whatever he wants. This seems to also include his own Holiday Special, a project he seems very excited to show the world.

It’s not clear what exactly the plot will cover. Though set photos show Drax and Mantis in Hollywood, so there’s potentially another trip to Earth to look forward to.

While fans wait for their first glimpse of the upcoming special, some newly revealed Funko Pops have given the world a small peek at what some of the characters will look like.

The Holiday Special Gets Funko’d

Funko has officially unveiled four new vinyl collectibles for Disney+’s upcoming The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday.

The first of the bunch is none other than Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord, who is holding a mysterious present and sporting a festive Santa hat.

Then there’s Groot, who is holding quite the long present addressed to himself. What could it be?

Out of the entire crew, Mantis seems to have been infected with the holiday spirit the most.

It looks like the holidays will be bringing Drax the shirt he’s always wanted and a small garden gnome friend.

Where’s The Rest of the Team?

One glaring omission from this collection is none other than Bradley Cooper’s Rocket Raccoon, who is a former Avenger no less. Maybe he’s not in a celebrating type of mood for some reason.

As for Gamora, it doesn’t seem like that plot thread will be touched upon until Vol. 3–at least judging from the trailer shown at San Diego Comic-Con 2022.

Another missing figure is one for Cosmo the space dog, who will be making her (formerly him in the comics) debut in the upcoming special—and likely going on to play a big role in Vol. 3. Fans have been calling for the character's proper introduction into the MCU for years, and her time is almost upon us.

As for the members of the team that did make it to Funko form, clearly, their figures don’t really reveal much. Well, besides how there’ll be lots of gift-giving, Mantis will fully embrace the holiday spirit, and Drax will finally get a shirt.

While only four have been showcased, there’ll almost certainly be more revealed as the special draws nearer and after it has premiered.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is set to hit Disney+ at some point by the end of 2022, while Vol. 3 lands on May 5, 2023.

