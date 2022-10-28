James Gunn Addresses If He ‘Hates’ Kevin Feige After Leaving for DC

The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is truly about to change following the most recent update from Warner Bros. Discovery, with Marvel and DC director James Gunn helping to lead the way in that endeavor. Gunn was recently announced to be the co-CEO of the newly-branded DC Studios after working under Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige since 2013, now taking on a Feige-like role with the expanding DCU.

Following the announcement about Gunn's new position, many of his Marvel and DC coworkers took the opportunity to congratulate him as he looks to use his comics expertise to give DC fans the universe they want to see. And while this move means that his time with the MCU will come to an end (for now) in May 2023, it appears that his relationship with Feige remains as strong as ever.

That fact was confirmed thanks to a recent round of quotes on Twitter, in which Gunn answered a fan question regarding his feelings towards Feige as he takes on his new challenge.

James Gunn Addresses Kevin Feige Relationship

The Direct

Upcoming DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn took to Twitter to set the record straight on his relationship with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige.

Following his promotion with Warner Bros. Discovery, a fan asked if he hated Feige, to which Gunn replied that it was the exact opposite.

He noted that Feige was the first person he told after signing the deal, with Peacemaker star John Cena being the second, explaining how both companies only want to push theaters forward to being successful:

"Not only do I love Kevin, he was the 1st person I told after I did the deal with DC (John Cena was the 2nd). Contrary to popular belief, a dollar less for Marvel is not a dollar more for DC. DC & Marvel have the common goal of keeping the theater-going experience vibrant & alive!"

Feige echoed those same sentiments following the move, saying at the world premiere event for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever that he'll be "first in line" to see Gunn's work after Gunn finishes his projects in development with Marvel:

“I speak to James almost every day. We have a wonderful thing called the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special coming out. We have a wonderful thing called Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 coming out in May. How he’ll have any time to work on DC until May I don’t know, but once he does have the time I’ll be very excited. I’ll be first in line.”

Feige and Gunn Still Close After DC Promotion

Kevin Feige has shown nothing but support to James Gunn through all the trials and tribulations of the last few years, openly celebrating Gunn's position as the director of The Suicide Squad when he first moved to the DC side of the equation. It's clear that the feeling is mutual on Gunn's side with these quotes, with Feige being the first person he told about his new post at DC after signing on the dotted line.

The two still have plenty of work to do together over the coming months, with The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special coming to Disney+ in November and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in post-production for its May 3, 2023 theatrical debut. This comes as Gunn starts his position as co-CEO of DC Studios on November 1, putting him in a unique position of power with both franchises for a six-month span.

And while Feige and Gunn may not get to work together again with the two holding the same position at competing companies, their experience together was memorable and they'll continue to support each other for years to come.

James Gunn will start his position as the co-CEO of DC Studios on November 1.