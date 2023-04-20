Guardians Vol. 3: New Clip Recaps Infinity War & Endgame In Hilarious Fashion

A new clip from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 showed Star-Lord summarizing his experiences with Gamora over the past decade or so.

Marvel Studios has done its best to convey that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is the last ride. Serving as director James Gunn’s final MCU film as he takes the reigns of DC Studios, the threequel is set to be a farewell for many popular characters.

New Guardians 3 Clip Shows Quill Explaining His Past

A newly-released clip from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (via Rotten Tomatoes) shows Peter Quill recapping his entire romantic history with Zoe Saldana’s Gamora while the two of them are riding in an elevator with Nebula and another alien woman.

“We’re here to save the life of our friend, that is all,” Quill explains to the woman. “We’ve paid her to help us get in and get out."

Quill then continues, referencing key events from 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War, where the Mad Titan Thanos chucked Gamora off a cliff on the planet Vormir in order to get his big purple mitts on the Soul Stone:

“And I know you’re probably asking, 'Why would I trust her?' Well, that’s a good question. The answer is: we used to be in love. Yeah, she was my girlfriend, only she doesn’t remember because it wasn’t her, because her dad threw her off a magic cliff and she died and then I lost my temper and nearly destroyed half the universe.”

Star-Lord then moves on to the Avengers: Endgame portion of his tale, where an alternate-timeline Variant of his love appeared from 2014. He made sure to annoyedly note that all the other people who died during the initial fight with Thanos “stayed dead,” leaving Quill with a version of Gamora who doesn’t know him:

“And she came back, out of the past. There she is. Everyone else who died in the past stayed dead. Not her. Why? Was it the magic cliff? I don’t know. I’m not some freakin’ Infinity Stone scientist, just some dumbass Earth dude who met a girl, fell in love. That girl died and then came back a total dick.”

A brief awkward silence follows before Nebula chimes in with “You left out some important information but... that is the gist of it.”

The full clip can be seen below:

What Is the MCU Future for the Guardians of the Galaxy?

Vol. 3 is James Gunn’s final Guardians movie. The movie is being heavily marketed as such and at least one death of a beloved character is expected, even though which character that may be is not yet clear.

However, it’s absurd to think that this will be the final outing for the Guardians team. Marvel and Disney aren’t in the business of leaving money on the table. So a fourth movie could be looming in the distance, perhaps with characters both old and new.

Of course, another Guardians installment would be without the supervision of Gunn, who poured his heart and soul into these movies and paid extra special attention to even the tiniest details when it came to world-building.

But characters like Rocket and Groot are mega-popular, and it would take a lot of resolve on Marvel’s part to kill off a cash cow like Rocket, even if the trailers for Vol. 3 paint his imminent fate rather grimly.

As for Quill and Gamora, audiences will need to stay tuned to find out if their love story has a happy ending or not.

Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 blasts into theaters on Friday, May 5.