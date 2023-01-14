Rotten Tomatoes Unveils Best Superhero TV Shows of 2022, And Some Fans Disagree

Rotten Tomatoes released a new ranking for the best superhero television series of 2022, which includes both Marvel and DC properties, alongside others. As one might expect, some vocal fans highly disagree with it.

When it comes to last year, there was no shortage of superhero-based projects. Kicking off 2022 was James Gunn's Peacemaker in January before Marvel Studios started its slate with Moon Knight in March.

Of course, the usual Marvel and DC affairs weren't the only superhero stories in the streaming space. Amazon Studios aired the third season of their highly popular show, The Boys, and Netflix premiered The Sandman (although Rotten Tomatoes categorized this as a Sci-Fi/Fantasy series).

The year moved into summer with the likes of both Ms. Marvel and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, both of which were victims of mindless review-bombing from an immature minority of fans.

Animated ventures also had time to shine, including Young Justice Season 4, Harley Quinn Season 3, and Baymax on Disney+.

But, if those were all to be ranked, where would each fall?

Rotten Tomatoes' Top Comic Book TV Shows of Last Year

Disney+

In a new editorial from Rotten Tomatoes, the site ranked the best superhero series of 2022, and the results were a little surprising.

Leading the pack was Marvel Studios' Ms. Marvel at #1. Trailing behind Kamala was She-Hulk: Attorney at Law at second place, The Boys Season 3 at third, Peacemaker at fourth, and Marvel Studios' Moon Knight at in the fifth slot.

Many fans disagree with these results, with many taking their grievances to directly to Twitter.

@Hodgyson loudly proclaimed there was "No way was this dog shit better than The Boys."

User @Faraz3901150 alluded that the show shouldn't have been in the top slot when the likes of The Boys and Peacemakers exist:

"[Skull emoji] boys and peacemaker exists lol"

@Bart2389had their day ruined, noting how "said" it was to see Ms. Marvel so high:

"Still sad that this is actually real... this was easily the worst MCU Disney Plus Show we've gotten so far."

A fan of the Iman Vellani-led series, @MistArtworks, noted that while he "loved" the Disney+ series, The Boys deserved the top spot more:

"As much as I loved this show, The Boys deserved the best superhero TV show."

@HArbringerofCha3 also supported Ms. Marvel's win, questionably claiming that "losers" are "mad cause their [favorite] lost to a teenage superhero series..."

Twitter fan @Mads_love3 brought attention to the upcoming The Marvels, which they referred to as "the last episode of [Ms. Marvel]:"

"Lets gooo yes so deserved btw happy 6 months until the last episode of Ms. Marvel I miss the show [so much]."

@MuzzShaik07 admitted that Ms. Marvel was one of the few new Marvel shows that they "went in mostly just for the character:"

"This was one of the few Marvel Studios shows from the many we got that I went in mostly just for the character beyond the tie-ins. Hopefully the complicated things they changed do get resolved, but the core story was just right. So, well deserved Ms. Marvel team!"

Supposedly, the rankings of these projects are based on the site's numbers for each project, with an unexplained ranking formula that compensates for differing numbers of critic and fan reviews.

For example, She-Hulk had 610 critic ratings and 18,998 user ratings, while the third place, The Boys, had 148 and 2,278, respectively. So, it seems some average was determined behind the scenes, as their combined face value Tomatometer and audience score don't necessarily line up with their placement on the list.

An Awkward Superhero Ranking?

This list from Rotten Tomatoes is certainly a bit odd when it comes to its ranking of projects.

For one, it's hard to believe She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is as high as it is. It was easily the most divisive MCU outing in a long time. Even those who love it can often admit that it has its iffy moments throughout.

Something similar could be said for Ms. Marvel. While a huge chunk of those who watched it seem to love it, most voices can agree that the villains were a massive disappointment, and the show's overall quality did dip, if only momentarily, later in the season.

No matter what order any of the nominees were in, somebody somewhere would have gotten mad about it. That's simply how it works.

Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, and Moon Knight are all streaming on Disney+. Peacemaker can be found on HBO Max, and The Boys is available on Amazon Prime.