She-Hulk TV Reviews: What Are Critics’ First Reactions?

Marvel Studios is back in the live-action business, and for the first time since 2008, the MCU is going green again with She-Hulk: Attorney at Law on Disney+.

Phase 4's final episodic streaming program brings Tatiana Maslany's Jennifer Walters into her first project, showing how she deals with newfound powers after accidentally taking in her cousin Bruce Banner's blood. This will come to fruition in a unique nine-episode legal drama, leaning into the MCU's comedic side while expanding on the Hulk's long-missing solo presence within the Marvel narrative.

The show's promotional tour has kicked into high gear over the last couple of weeks, with the first couple of clips from the show teasing She-Hulk's origin and her early days training to be a superhero. And with less than a week until the series' first episode hits Disney+, critics have spent recent days taking in the early part of the show and forming their thoughts on what the MCU has in store.

Now, those first reactions have hit the internet, and it appears that Marvel Studios' third Disney+ freshman this year is off to the races with a great start.

Critics Share First Reactions to She-Hulk

Following its world premiere event in Los Angeles, California, critics have shared their first social media reactions to Marvel Studios' newest Disney+ show, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

The Direct's own Pamela Gores praised the show's "courtroom antics" along with Tatiana Maslany's performance as Jennifer Walters. She also noted that the MCU feels as "interconnected" as ever, with updates on the universe after Avengers: Endgame.

She continued by teasing just how many cameos will be a part of this show, hyping up Tim Roth's Abomination and Benedict Wong's Wong

"She-Hulk: Attorney at Law perfectly brings Jennifer Walters' courtroom antics to Disney+. Tatiana Maslany is comedic gold, viewers are going to love her. The MCU feels super interconnected again with cameos and other info we get about the post-Endgame universe. As for cameos, buckle up, it's a circus. Wong will likely be a fan favorite, as usual (Phase 4 really is Wong's phase). Abomination brings 08's Incredible Hulk full circle. Oh, and make sure to watch each episode to the end, surprises await."

Fandango's Erik Davis called the show "VERY funny," indicating a heavy dose of fourth-wall-breaking throughout the first episodes and more self-referencing than any MCU project has ever had:

"Marvel's She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is a VERY funny legal procedural that’s lighter on action, but heavy on breaking the fourth wall. This is the most self-referential the MCU has ever been. Cameos & references galore + a dynamite Tat."

Laughing Place noted how "completely original" the series feels and how funny it is, offering high praise for Maslany in her performance as Jennifer Walters:

"She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is absolutely hilarious! The new series is completely original and not at all what you expect from the MCU. Tatiana Maslany shines as Jennifer Walters. It has a lot of heart and a great story, but mostly it's going to make you laugh A LOT!"

Collider's Meredith Loftus confirmed that the show "delivers on its premise" as a lawyer show with humor throughout, hyping Maslnay's performance as she "commands the screen:"

"I have seen the first 4 episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and to me, it delivers on its premise: a lawyer show with genuine laughs. At its core, Tatiana Maslany commands the screen with her wit, persona, & relatable humor (especially for women in their late 20s-early 30s)"

Collider's Steven Weintraub gave props to head writer Jessica Gao "for the great writing," noting that the series is "so much better than [he] expected:"

"After watching the first 4 episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law I’m all in. Tatiana Maslany nails the role but have to give Jessica Gao huge props for the great writing. Wasn’t sure about the series going in but it’s so much better than I expected. Can’t wait to watch more."

ComicBook's Brandon Davis exclaimed that She-Hulk has "one of the most entertaining 4-episode starts" that he's ever seen, already clamoring for more episodes to be released:

"She-Hulk has hilarious, chaotic energy. It's one of the most entertaining 4-episode starts I've ever watched, straight up hilarious often, and sometimes a little too silly for me. It's pure fun. Jen Walters is awesome. Want more eps ASAP."

ComicBook's Jenna Anderson saw She-Hulk's first four episodes as everything she wanted them to be "and so much more," setting a new standard for the MCU:

"I’ve now seen the first four She-Hulk episodes three times, and they’re everything I want them to be, and so much more. The show is breezy, unabashedly weird, and wildly entertaining. This sets a new gold standard for what MCU shows are capable of."

The Direct's own Russ Milheim saw a couple of things missing from the first four episodes, but still viewed them as "a good, enjoyable experience," with Maslany shining the whole way through:

"She-Hulk is a good, enjoyable experience. Tatiana Maslany is incredible as always. I wish the show leaned more into its satirical side— those elements feel more jarring than they should due to a lack of them. It’s missing a magic touch, but it’s far from a disappointment."

The Direct's own Matt Roembke described the series as the "Leonardo Dicaprio (pointing) GIF brought to life," noting how much its commitment to the half-hour comedy format works:

"She-Hulk is the Leonardo DiCaprio GIF brought to life. Most Disney+ series feel like “streaming events” while She-Hulk commits to being a light-hearted, 30-min TV show. And it works. The bad bitch energy is great and the cast is fun, but the biggest value is the world-building."

The Hollywood Reporter's Richard Newby continued the Maslany hype, predicting that the "memes and thirst posts this show will inspire" will be something to watch out for:

"She-Hulk is very fun, genuinely humorous and human. Really finds itself in 3rd ep. No major surprises or huge stakes but Maslany is immensely likable. The memes and thirst posts this show will inspire though...lmao. Credits tag in every episode. Effects look good."

Screen Rant's Molly Freeman called the first four episodes of She-Hulk "incredible," praising the series for being "fully entrenched...in the MCU" while bringing something fresh at the same time:

"I've seen the first 4 episodes of She-Hulk & am happy to report they're... incredible! Tatiana Maslany is GREAT as Jen Walters but my favorite thing is how fully entrenched She-Hulk is in the MCU while at the same time showing us something completely new. Can't wait for more!"

Bro Bible's Eric Italiano didn't come into the show with a lot of interest, but he admitted that it was "fun/charming enough" and praised how meta it is:

"Didn’t check out my She-Hulk screeners till today. Not sure if that speaks to overall MCU apathy or lack of interest in the project itself. That said the series is fun/charming enough and an enjoyable, tongue-in-cheek, meta change of pace for the MCU."

The Whirl Girls' Roxy Striar compared the show to '90s sitcom Ally McBeal, but with a 2022 update centered on superheroes:

"Really dug the first 4 eps of She-Hulk. Tatiana Maslany is a stud. So lovable & badass. A few appearances & mentions that cracked me up! Really fun tone & great energy. I bet y’all will like it. Ally McBeal, but current & a superhero."

Collider's Maggie Boccella got "exactly what [she's] been hoping for" as someone that's loved She-Hulk for a long time, heaping heavy praise on Maslany and Gao's work:

"As a near life-long She-Hulk fan, the new Disney+ series is exactly what I’ve been hoping for. Tatiana Maslany is the Jenn Walters I’ve been dreaming of, and Jessica Gao's irreverent storytelling is everything. Cannot wait to see the rest!"

Cosmopolitan's Tamara Fuentes saw She-Hulk as "a fun breath of fresh air" that the MCU has needed, although she's curious to see "how the show will shift in the second half" with so many more surprises in store:

"Got to watch the first 4 episodes of She-Hulk and it’s honestly a fun breath of fresh air that has long been needed in the MCU! Tatiana Maslany finds a nice balance in the character as she figures out her new identity and the show is full of lovely and hilarious surprises. That being said, there’s still some more that has yet to be revealed that makes me wonder how the show will shift in the second half."

Agents of Fandom's TJ Zwarych commented that the show's nature as an origin story "leads to a slow building start," but he also shared immense praise for the series' humor and Maslany's performance as a whole. On top of that, Episode 1 has his favorite post-credits scene in MCU history:

"I had a blast watching the first 4 episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The origin nature leads to a slow building start, however the humor is top tier MCU and the acting performances, led by Tatiana Maslany, are incredible. I love these characters & can’t wait for more! Oh, and episode 1 has without a doubt my favourite post credit scene the MCU has ever put out."

She-Hulk Smashes Into Critics Good Graces

She-Hulk has been promoted as one of the most unique projects in MCU history, taking inspiration from half-hour comedies like The Office and Brooklyn Nine-Nine and giving it the MCU once-over. As this series brings in a brand new MCU heroine, with the potential for other exciting new additions along the way, Phase 4 nears its end with a project that hit critics with something unexpected and fresh.

While the additions of characters like Wong and Daredevil made interconnectivity as inevitable as Thanos, this show seems to take that theme to levels that nobody saw coming, ingraining itself fully in Marvel Studios' story. According to those who have watched the first four episodes, fans have only scratched the surface of what the MCU has in store on that front.

And on top of everything else comes a universally praised performance by Tatiana Maslany, who seems to embody everything that Jennifer Walters is in the comics and more.

Maslany's co-stars have praised her work with the new MCU heroine, and these reactions let fans know that Marvel Studios hit another grand slam in the casting department. With five episodes left of surprises after what the critics have already seen thus far, only time will tell just how far Marvel Studios can go with this one-of-a-kind streaming program.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will begin streaming on Disney+ on Thursday, August 18.