She-Hulk Just Joined Rotten Tomatoes ‘Best Shows of 2022’ List

When She-Hulk: Attorney at Law was first advertised, people were cautious. It definitely looked like a new MCU experience, but the questionable CGI work made some second-guess their desires to watch. However, when the project finally landed, for the most part, the reception was positive.

However, as one might expect, there was a certain contingent of online trolls who took to review-bombing the series. Some even expressed their childish anger by harassing some of the show's stars on various social platforms.

Thankfully, those loud voices don't make up the majority of the Marvel fanbase. To make things even better, now Rotten Tomatoes has announced that the recent Disney+ project is now among their top 100 television shows of 2022.

She-Hulk Joins the Best of 2022

Rotten Tomatoes has proudly proclaimed how Marvel Studios' She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has joined their list of the best TV shows of 2022.

Tatiana Maslany's series sits at an 87% and ranks at #77 on the list.

This year's other MCU Disney+ projects are also included, with Moon Knight just behind at #83, with an RT score of 86%, and Ms. Marvel trumps both at #28 with a score of 97%.

The top 100 on the list are as follows:

Cheers to She-Hulk!

The best thing about this revelation is how it managed to get as high as it did, despite the review-bombing the series previously suffered.

However, when it comes to Rotten Tomatoes, it's best to take its television scoring with a large grain of salt. While it can be a good indication for many on the film side, there are plenty of issues when it comes to TV.

The site's rating and review systems don't always do the best job of keeping up with the evolving nature of television shows. Shows can sometimes be scored solely based on just the handful of episodes given to the press, which usually leave out important installments.

For example, an Interview with a Vampire is already number 27 on the list above, yet only two episodes have aired publically, and critics only received five out of seven episodes.

Either way, the positive word-of-mouth for Marvel Studios and Tatiana Maslany's debut is a good thing. Sure, the show may have some ups and downs, but in the end, it's still a fun and important addition to the MCU that audiences should absolutely make sure to see.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now streaming on Disney+.