Marvel Hired a Man to Play She-Hulk In Finale Scenes (Photos)

Marvel Studios' She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has officially closed out its first full season thanks to a wild season finale that changed the game in the MCU. On top of the wild reveals and new story threads that came through in Season 1, Marvel Studios accomplished its mission of bringing a larger-than-life hero into the fold with this nine-episode Disney+ series, all behind star Tatiana Maslany.

Along with Maslany delivering her work in the classic CGI pajama suit, She-Hulk was brought to life on set by the 6'5" Maliah Arrayah, who portrayed the stand-in for the titular heroine as a reference for her co-stars. She, Maslany, and their stunt doubles all worked in tandem to deliver a fully computer-generated character, opening the door to so many new potential stories that Marvel Studios can tackle in future outings thanks to its VFX department.

And of course, with the season finale, there was plenty more of She-Hulk that was brought to the big screen, meaning there was plenty of material that utilized on-set actors like Arrayah. But thanks to a new round of images on social media, one moment actually revealed that She-Hulk was played by a man for a moment in the last episode of 2022.

She-Hulk's New Male Actor in Season Finale

Warning - the rest of this article contains spoilers for the Season 1 finale of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

A set video from the Season 1 finale of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, via Tik Tok, revealed that She-Hulk was portrayed by a man in the episode's opening sequence.

Tik Tok

This video was posted to TikTok by Devon Lewis, who actually portrayed the on-set She-Hulk during final episode's opening minute. Included in the TikTok video were a couple of still images of him getting into make-up for the performance:

"A lot of people still haven't realized that She-Hulk was played by a man... Yes motherf---ers, that's me."

Tik Tok

Lewis portrayed She-Hulk during Jennifer Walters' "Savage She-Hulk" dream sequence where she recollected what happened in Episode 8, specifically when she saw the leaked video from her cell phone courtesy of Intelligencia.

Marvel Studios

This dream sequence was shown in the same style as the opening credits from Lou Ferrigno's original The Incredible Hulk TV series, in which Ferrigno played the Hulk and Bill Bixby played Bruce Banner.

Marvel Studios

Why Was She-Hulk Played by a Man?

Seeing the MCU pay tribute to the Hulk's original TV series from the '70s certainly felt like an on-brand move for the most meta character seen in the franchise to date. The team even took things a step further by having a man play She-Hulk for that moment, allowing her to look even angrier and scarier in a moment when she was already at her lowest point in the story up to that point.

Marvel Studios

And as seen in the video, the actor in question seemed to truly enjoy his chance to bring She-Hulk to life for this scene, which kicked off a crazy ending for arguably the MCU's craziest Disney+ show to date. After all, this series ended with Jennifer Walters smashing through the fourth wall into the MCU's real world and arguing with an AI robot named KEVIN over how her show needed to end.

While it's unclear whether this actor will get a chance to play She-Hulk again is a mystery, as Marvel is still waiting to confirm the show for a second season. But given the teases that were laid out in Episode 9 and given the crew's ambitions to take the show in new directions, hopefully, that announcement will come sooner rather than later.

All nine episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law are available to stream on Disney+.