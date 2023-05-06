Guardians of the Galaxy 3's Rating Just Broke an MCU Record on Letterboxd

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 may be in the midst of its opening weekend, but the film has already broken an MCU record.

Of course, Vol. 3 was always going to be a different Marvel Studios movie. Not only was it the final film in this Guardians franchise, but the threequel was also director James Gunn's final MCU movie ahead of his Warner Bros. DCU reboot.

On the heels of a largely positive reception to this cinematic conclusion, audiences have now awarded Gunn's goodbye with a surprising ratings record.

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 Scores MCU Letterboxd Record

Marvel

Following Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3's theatrical debut, the threequel sits at a 4.2 rating (out of 5) on Letterboxd, making it the highest-rated MCU movie on the social platform.

Now, it's important to note that it's only the highest-rated Marvel Studios film distributed by Disney.

Spider-Man: No Way Home opened slightly higher at a 4.3. However, that trilogy closer was distributed by Sony, and the 2021 sequel now sits at a 4.0 rating.

The original Guardians of the Galaxy sits at 3.8/5 rating on Letterboxd, while Vol. 2 has a 3.5, the lowest score of the trilogy.

In contrast, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 stands as the lowest-rated movie within its own franchise on Rotten Tomatoes with an 80% critic approval rating.

The original 2014 film and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 hold a 92% and an 85% rating respectively.

Does Guardians Vol. 3 Deserve Its Ratings Record?

The accuracy of film review websites, particularly Rotten Tomatoes, has become a major topic of discussion amongst film fans and critics in recent years.

However, Vol. 3's Letterboxd record is still worth paying attention to, especially since it seems to support the current audience consensus.

Whether that changes now that the film is in wide release will be interesting to see. After all, Vol. 3 is the 32nd MCU film and the sixth to feature the Guardians cast.

Regardless, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3's current Letterboxd rating is a huge win for the film, James Gunn, and early proof of Marvel Studios' latest blockbuster success.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is now playing in theaters.