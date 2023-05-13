New Guardians of the Galaxy 3 Post-Credits Art Officially Unveiled (SPOILERS)

New art focused on the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 post-credits scenes has been made public on the back of the film's worldwide release.

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 is finally here, serving as one last hurrah for not just longtime MCU director James Gunn (who is on his way to DC to herald in a new era of DCU storytelling), but also this iteration of the Guardians themselves.

After the team took on the villainous High Evolutionary, the film came to a close in what has been called "somewhat of an ending-of-an-era scene," with audiences getting to say goodbye to some of their favorite intergalactic heroes.

It is now a new era for the Guardians of the Galaxy, which fans got a glimpse of as a part of the film's two post-credits scenes.

A Better Look at Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3's Post-Credits Scene

Following Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3's official release, TV and movie character concept artist Christian Cordella shared new looks at the threequel's post-credits scene.

Posting on his personal Instagram page, Cordella revealed a trio of character concept pieces he did for the new Guardians team seen after the Guardians 3 credits rolled.

These pieces see three members of the intergalactic team (Kraglin, Adam Warlock, and Cosmo) of misfits wearing their new official Guardians uniforms.

Will Poulter's Adam Warlock traded in his traditional Sovereign garb for the Guardians' uniform, ready to save the galaxy rather than destroy it.

Christian Cordella

And the last of the three images posted was one of Maria Bakalova's lovable labrador retriever Cosmo the Space Dog. In the images caption Cordella remarked he "really enjoyed adapting it for [a] dog," calling the whole experience"very rewarding."

Christian Cordella

After having joined the team officially toward the end of Vol. 2, Sean Gunn's Kraglin looks more like a member of the Guardians than he ever has, sporting the blue and red fatigues just like the rest of the squad.

Christian Cordella

Meeting the New Guardians of the Galaxy

Warning - The rest of this article contains spoilers for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

For months before Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hit theaters much had been made about this being one last go-round for this particular team.

It was never said this would be the definitive end of the franchise, but more the " "end of the chapter ... [for] the Guardians of the Galaxy family." But who could have guessed this meant fans would get a whole new lineup of Guardians to close out Vol. 3, especially one that looks to include Bradley Cooper's Rocket Raccoon as its leader.

Of all the Guardians characters, many would have agreed that Rocket was the surest bet to bite the dust and end his time in the MCU. Yet, one could argue he has never been a bigger part of the franchise as he leads the team shown off in the post-credits scene into new horizons and a potential Guardians 4.

And despite the likes of Star-Lord, Gamora, Mantis, and Drax going their separate ways at the end of the film, fans can rest assured they are in good hands thanks to some of the new team members highlighted above.

All three of these heroes had their moments to shine in Vol. 3, which was surely an intentional move from Gunn as he passes the torch of the franchise to whatever comes next.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is now playing in theaters worldwide.