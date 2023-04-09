Guardians Vol. 3: New Details on How It Ends Revealed by Star

One of Marvel Studios' veterans gave fans a hint at what to expect for the end of the MCU's next movie, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 will mark the final movie for this version of the Guardians in the MCU, with this movie being said to open the emotional floodgates for the entire MCU fandom.

The trailers from the Guardians of the Galaxy 3 campaign have shown just how heartwrenching and trying this plot will be as this intergalactic team of misfits faces their most intense solo movie to date.

And taking into account that this is director James Gunn's final Marvel movie before his full-time move to DC Studios, expectations are rising for this threequel to be one of the MCU's most memorable adventures.

Guardians 3 Ending Teased by Leading Actor

Marvel

Speaking with Rolling Stone, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 star Karen Gillan teased part of how the new MCU threequel ends.

Gillan teased a scene from the end of Guardians 3 that was "somewhat of an ending-of-an-era scene," explaining that nobody on set had to act at all. Everybody was really in tears for this scene, which truly felt "like a goodbye" to the entire franchise:

"There’s a scene towards the end of the film that’s somewhat of an ending-of-an-era scene. And everyone was crying in the scene. When you see it, just know that none of us are actually acting. Like, everyone was very emotional. It did feel like a goodbye. And it felt real.”

In May 2022, Drax star Dave Bautista also teased this movie being the end of an era, saying goodbye to his Marvel hero while reminiscing on how the franchise "changed [his] life:"

"Haven’t found the words yet. It ended so suddenly and I was on to my next film before I could process it all. End of a journey that changed my life. #guardiansofthegalaxy #vol3 #GoodbyeDrax #DreamChaser #DreamMachine"

Gamora actress Zoe Saldaña shared this same sentiment in February 2022, calling the moment "bittersweet" and praising James Gunn for writing "a beautiful story" with loads of emotion:

"It's bittersweet; after all those years of complaining about that green make-up, I find myself already nostalgic about it. There's a lot of melancholy here, but also pride that we've achieved something great. James Gunn has written a beautiful story, that's making us emotional even as we shoot it."

How Will Guardians 3 Come to an End?

While Guardians of the Galaxy will be the sixth MCU solo franchise to become a trilogy, none of its predecessors have come with the kind of emotional firepower that James Gunn has in store this time around.

Particularly considering that Guardians 3's runtime will exceed that of both previous movies by a fair margin, Gunn and the team are giving this sequel's core cast every opportunity to shine on an emotional level in the story.

Thankfully, test screenings for the Guardians' final MCU epic have been quite positive, with viewers gravitating well to Marvel Studios' second movie of the Phase 5 slate.

And considering how many believe that Phase 5 was off to a rough start after Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, hearing so many good things about Guardians 3 should only help its case once it hits the big screen.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is set to release in theaters on May 5.