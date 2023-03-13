Disney Takes Action to Expose Marvel Leakers Who Spoiled Ant-Man 3

Disney is acting against individuals who leaked the Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania script online.

Marvel Studios has been battling leakers for quite some time, with story details leaking for massive Marvel projects since the MCU began in 2008.

Internally, Marvel has taken measures to prevent internal personnel from spoiling leaks, especially after the leaks leading up to Spider-Man: No Way Home, which many blamed on less strict conditions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

With Disney CEO Robert Iger now requiring hybrid staff to return to the office at least four days a week and hoping for a return to pre-COVID conditions, the company is also hoping to reduce the frequency of leaks that increased during the pandemic.

Ant-Man 3 Script Leakers Face Legal Battle

Marvel

Disney is seeking to identify users that leaked the Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania script to the Marvel Studios Spoilers subreddit (via TorrentFreak).

A Disney anti-piracy analyst first submitted a copyright infringement claim following an Ant-Man leak in January 2023, when the script for the Ant-Man threequel initially appeared on Google without the permission of the Disney Company or Marvel Studios.

Google acknowledged the takedown notice, though was unable to remove the content. In the days prior, the script had already been removed from Google.

The script was then shared to the Marvel Studios Spoilers subreddit, which was met with a DMCA takedown notice by Marvel. Similar to the situation with Google, the post was taken down before Reddit themselves were able to take action.

As a result, the company is now attempting to identify the users who shared this script, specifically the user /u/MSSMods. The problem arises due to this user account being shared among moderators, making it difficult to link back to the person who originally posted the script.

Marvel is reportedly requesting from Reddit “any information provided when an Infringing User established their Reddit account, including the name(s), address(es), telephone number(s), email address(es); (b) any IP address(es) used by such user; and (c) account number(s).”

Not only this, but the DMCA subpoena application also appears to request information relating to users from the entire subreddit that were active on and around the date the script was shared.

While the next steps for Marvel and Disney are unclear, it is likely that the companies will pursue legal action once the identity of the original poster has been revealed.

This story is developing. Check back for updates!