Avengers 5 Writer Shuts Down MCU Leak Accusations

According to the Avengers 5 and Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania writer, Jeff Loveness, he's not the infamous Marvel leaker.

Back in March, Disney took action when an accurate Ant-Man 3 script and other MCU details leaked online.

When one of those spoilery accounts took to defending Loveness and his Quantumania choices, fans began to question if the MCU writer was the leaker in question.

Jeff Loveness Calls Out 'Bogus' Accusations

When a Twitter user raised the question of whether Marvel leaker @thewatcher_2099 is, in fact, Jeff Loveness, the Avengers 5 writer responded, saying "Nah. That’s not me:"

"Nah. That’s not me. Didn’t leak anything. All Bogus"

In the past, the mysterious leaker called out the "Loveness hate train" due to backlash surrounding Ant-Man 3, as well as the writer being "fed to the wolves" before asking, "Where is Peyton Reed?"

In addition to Quantumania's poor reception, Jeff Loveness was met with negative fan responses to his unwavering position on MODOK, as well as his defense of the threequel's ending.

Currently, the writer is set to pen Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. However, in addition to allegations made against Kang actor Jonathan Majors, unverified rumors suggest Loveness is no longer attached to the upcoming Avengers film.

Marvel's Post-Endgame Problem

The idea that Jeff Loveness would risk his Marvel Studios career to feed leaks and spoilers to the online community may just be as crazy as Quantumania's MODOK.

Still, there's no doubt that both leaks and fan disappointment have been on the rise in the wake of Avengers: Endgame and the start of Phase 4.

Ahead of Ant-Man 3, a steady stream of leaks preceded 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Also, prior MCU films like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Thor: Love and Thunder were largely met with mixed reviews by MCU audiences.

Now, while both leaks and film backlash are unrelated, Jeff Loveness' social media response suggests that he, as well as other creatives at Disney and Marvel, are paying attention.

It will be interesting to see how the red brand continues to respond to both internet spoilers and the online conversations concerning Loveness and Quantumania moving forward.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania is streaming now on Disney+.