Avengers 5 Star Could Face Prison Sentence Due to Assault Case

Avengers 5 star Jonathan Majors could face imprisonment in jail for up to a year if found guilty in his upcoming assault case.

The public was shocked to learn of Majors' arrest for assault in late March, leading his representatives to release text messages from his girlfriend in an attempt to prove his innocence. However, this inadvertently made him look even guiltier to many.

Despite the release of the text messages, the actor continued to lose roles, which could soon include his part as Avengers villain Kang the Conqueror. Additionally, multiple women have since come forward alleging Majors of similar abuse. It also isn't helped that Marvel Studios once employed the woman at the center of the alleged assault.

Today, the MCU actor attended his first hearing with his lawyer commenting on the case.

Jonathan Majors Could Face Jail Time

Jonathan Majors

New details (as reported by Deadline) have emerged from Avengers 5 actor Jonathan Majors' first court hearing after his alleged assault in late March. The actor was present through Zoom for the Manhattan District Attorney's office, which made public a superseding complaint with a charge of third-degree assault.

The class A misdemeanor comes with a maximum possible sentence of 12 months in jail or a three-year probation.

Majors had little to say during the hearing, not entering a plea to the charge and only giving short responses in the affirmative to Judge Rachel S. Pauley.

The next hearing is set for June 13, with Major required to appear in person. Judge Pauley made clear to the defendant that "if you fail to appear in court" it will mean "a warrant can be issued for your arrest within 48 hours:"

"I'm required to inform you that, as you know, if you fail to appear in court on June 13, a warrant can be issued for your arrest within 48 hours and if you’re brought back on the warrant, the next judge can revoke and even set bail. I obviously don’t want that to happen."

She also reminded Majors that he must abide by the order of protection barring him from further contact with the plaintiff, his former girlfriend.

After the hearing, Majors' lawyer, Priya Chaudhry, criticized the DA's case against her client, claiming to have "provided the District Attorney with irrefutable evidence that the woman is lying:"

"We have provided the District Attorney with irrefutable evidence that the woman is lying, including video proof showing nothing happened, especially not where she claimed."

Chaudhry stressed that they provided this evidence with the "promise from the DA that they would not 'fix' their case and change it:"

"We did this with the explicit promise from the DA that they would not 'fix' their case and change it as we proved the woman is lying."

Majors' lawyer further claimed that this was "a witch hunt" against her client "driven by baseless claims" and cited it as a "glaring double standard." Chaudhry also stressed that "there are no new charges" against Majors:

"Instead of dismissing the allegations in the face of the woman’s clear lies, the DA has adjusted the charges to match the woman's new lies. To be clear, there are no new charges against Mr. Majors."

Not providing details, Majors' lawyer asserted that "we have obtained even more video evidence of his innocence" but have yet to share it "for fear the DA will tip the woman off to change her story again:"

"Now, we have obtained even more video evidence of his innocence, but we are hesitant to share it, for fear the DA will tip the woman off to change her story again."

Chaudhry then accused white officers at the scene of the Avengers: The Kang Dynasty star's arrest of ignoring his injuries caused by his ex-girlfriend and taunting her client. Additionally, she lamented that none of the officers present "investigated the assault of Mr. Majors" and the DA "has not indicated any intention to pursue charges against the woman:"

"The criminal justice system is saturated with explicit and implicit bias. When Mr. Majors showed a white police officer the injuries the woman caused him, the white officer got in Mr. Majors’ face and taunted him, saying that if the officer were to slap Mr. Majors, the officer wouldn’t break his finger. None of the white officers present investigated the assault of Mr. Majors. Worse, the District Attorney has not indicated any intention to pursue charges against the woman, or even investigate the truth."

The public won't learn more until Majors' next hearing on June 13.