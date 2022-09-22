Avengers 5 Writer Asks Fans for Help Amid MCU Story Development

After what will be two full MCU Phases without an Avengers movie, Earth’s Mightiest Heroes will return with a vengeance in May 2025 with Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

This massive outing is still a long way out, although Marvel is already planting the seeds for the team behind the massive crossover event. This starts at the top with the director - a position for which the group hired Destin Daniel Cretton after his incredible success with last year’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

The studio also looks to a familiar face in the writer’s chair, with Jeff Loveness taking the responsibility after performing the same duties on Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania for early next year.

And now, as Avengers 5 preps to open the doors to its writer's room, Loveness has sent out a message on social media to tease where he is in the process of making this massive new movie.

Avengers 5 Writer Asks MCU Fans for Help

Marvel

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty writer Jeff Loveness took to Twitter to send a message to fans, playfully asking "Hey how do you write a movie?" following reports that Avengers 5 is officially beginning script development.

When a fan responded to the first tweet with the answer "story circle," (a Rick and Morty-originated writing process that Loveness is extremely familiar with due to his work on the animated show), Loveness hilariously replied back by asking "what is that."

Marvel Studios is getting a strong head start on work on what is sure to be a massive-in-scale Avengers 5, as the movie is currently still 2 years and 7 months away from its release date.

The Kang Dynasty is Coming

Jeff Loveness is no stranger to the world of Marvel after having spent the last couple of years working diligently on Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. This movie not only has the responsibility of opening Phase 5, but it will also introduce fans to a full-fledged Kang the Conqueror after first meeting his Variant, He Who Remains, in the Loki Season 1 finale.

Now, having the pressure of bringing the first Avengers movie since 2019's record-breaking Avengers: Endgame, Loveness brings his sense of humor to the forefront as he gives fans just a taste of what will be in the next hero team-up film.

Writing Avengers 5 is sure to be a tall order, particularly with the expectation that it will live up to its two fan-favorite predecessors in Infinity War and Endgame, which ended the Infinity Saga with a bang. But with his successful work on Rick & Morty having set him up for a long run in Hollywood, it appears that Loveness is well equipped to bring an appropriately huge story into the MCU.

While fans may not hear much more from Loveness during the writing process (as he isn't usually very active on Twitter), this movie's script appears to be in great hands.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty will premiere in theaters on May 2, 2025.