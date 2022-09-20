Avengers 5: Kang Dynasty Receives Exciting Script Update

For the first time in a long time, fans have not one, but two Avengers films to look forward to on the MCU calendar. The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars were announced back at San Diego Comic-Con, both set to release in 2025.

While Secret Wars has remained shrouded in mystery, small tidbits have begun trickling out in relation to The Kang Dynasty. The fifth Avengers film will see Shang-Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings' Destin Daniel Cretton in the director's seat, with Rick and Morty writer Jeff Loveness penning the script.

The hiring of Loveness specifically potentially points to a different kind of Marvel movie, and fans are eager to hear anything more from the upcoming epic. It looks like The Kang Dynasty has gotten an update as it moves further along the dusty production road.

Jeff Loveness' Kang Dynasty Timeline

Marvel

As pointed out by Murphy's Multiverse, an event listing at Grand Canyon University has indicated that script work for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is set to begin imminently.

GCU's September 16 Inside Entertainment! panel saw Kang Dynasty writer Jeff Loveness appear as a special guest. The event schedule lists that the Marvel scribe is "two weeks" away from starting the script for Avengers 5, pointing to an early October date for official writing to begin.

This detail confirms that while Loveness has not yet dove into screenwriting work on the film, he has presumably agreed on a solid direction for the movie's story with Marvel Studios.

This will be the second MCU movie the screenwriter has worked on, with the Kang-centric Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania being his first. Marvel Studios has already made it clear how integral a role Quantumania will play when it comes to The Kang Dynasty, so it makes sense as to why Loveness was tapped for the upcoming team-up.

As for what all this means for the production schedule of The Kang Dynasty, it could mean that cameras could roll on the project as soon as next year. Other MCU ventures have begun shooting while the script is still being finalized, so a late 2023 or early 2024 shoot date seems likely.

Is Avengers 5 on Schedule?

Seeing as news of Jeff Loveness' involvement in Avengers 5 was only just revealed, it would make sense that the screenwriter is this early in the process on the film. Plus add in the fact that he is just coming off of work Quantumania, and it is easy to see why he is not further along on his next Marvel blockbuster.

But if the writer sticks to that 'two-week' deadline of getting started, things are looking pretty good for The Kang Dynasty hitting that May 2025 release date. Depending on how the writing process goes, this means that filming on the movie will likely commence sometime late next year.

And if Feige and co. opt to start shooting before a finalized script is handed in, it could push that production timeline up even more.

No, this does not mean that The Kang Dynasty could potentially get pushed up, but it is looking like everything is running smoothly on the Avengers 5 front.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty hits theaters on May 2, 2025.