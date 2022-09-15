Avengers 5 Writer Reacts to Announcement With Hilarious Iron Man Promise

May 2, 2025 may be several years away, but Marvel Studios is in full Nick Fury mode in putting a team of extraordinary people for the MCU's fifth Avengers movie, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

On the heels of the film's announcement at the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Studios announced that Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' Destin Daniel Cretton would be directing the ensemble film.

And now, following Marvel's presence at the D23 Expo, the studio revealed Rick and Morty's Jeff Loveness, who also penned the 2023's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, will serve as the writer for Avengers 5.

While Marvel fans have shared their own reactions to the news, Jeff Loveness took to social media to share his own response with a specific callback to Marvel Studios' original hero.

Kang Dynasty Writer Makes Iron Man Promise

In reacting to the news of him having been tapped for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, writer Jeff Loveness joked on Twitter that Marvel is "Shooting it this weekend at my place:"

"Shooting it this weekend at my place. Kyle forgot to charge the camera battery. Can you bring one?"

Loveness followed that joke up with another and one that promised the role of Iron Man to the one who brings "a boom mic" to the at-home shoot:

"If you bring a boom mic, you can be Iron Man"

But the quips didn't stop there. The Quantumania writer then posted a parody Spider-Man reboot video with the following caption:

"Make that thing with your friends. You never know."

When the writer received a response about his boom mic inquiry, Loveness went on to ask if they could also "be Moon Knight?" for the shoot:

"Ok cool thanks, and sorry to ask but could you be Moon Knight? Are you busy that day?"

The writer continued casting volunteers as Marvel characters on Twitter, with the next role being that of Paul Bettany's Vision:

"Thank you Jamie, do you want to be Vision?"

After another project was humorously brought to his attention, Loveness asked about one of the members of the Guardians of the Galaxy:

"CALL ME NOW- need to connect asap!!! Does yours have Groot?!"

The writer also posted witty screenwriting suggestions he received, such as:

"'What moves the Blob now are social issues…' - truly terrific line"

Then, others from Marvel began to join in on Loveness' fun, including MODOK's Patton Oswalt who also played Pip the Troll in Eternals.

When Oswalt offered a lamp that resembles a planet for the production of The Kang Dynasty, Loveness responded by casting him as Gambit:

"Perfect. You can be Gambit"

But Oswalt wasn't the only member of the Marvel family to comment. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's own director replied to Loveness' parody video post with the following:

"I second this wisdom, @JeffLoveness. But it was actually CSI: Miami: Horatio: Bloodlust that got you the gig."

The Truth Behind the Kang Dynasty Jokes

While, again, Avengers 5 is still several years away, Loki on Disney+ confirmed that Kang is coming.

In fact, Jonathan Majors' Kang is set to make his debut in Quantumania; and the fact that Marvel has chosen Ant-Man 3's writer to tackle The Kang Dynasty bodes well for the 2023 film and Loveness' take on the villain.

While Jeff Loveness's string of Twitter reactions to getting the Avengers 5 gig was all in jest, his references to various Marvel characters - including that of Iron Man - show that he's well aware of how many integral characters he's going to have to write for in The Kang Dynasty.

However, the Iron Man reference could mean something else, as there is a precedent for how Tony Stark could return in The Kang Dynasty.

While details and casting are being kept under wraps and Marvel Studios has multiple projects planned between now and that film's release, if it's anything on par with Infinity War or Endgame, Loveness has his work cut out for him with this epic ensemble.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty hits theaters on May 2, 2025.