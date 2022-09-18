Avengers 5 Update Teases Funnier Movie Than Endgame

Following the reveal of Avengers: The Kang Dynasty at San Diego Comic-Con (alongside a heap of other Marvel Studios content), small tidbits on the fifth Avengers film have started to trickle out.

This started with the announcement of Destin Daniel Cretton joining the project as director and was soon followed up by Jeff Loveness hopping on to write the film. While fans know Cretton from his recent work on Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Loveness will be an unfamiliar name to most MCU fans.

His first super-powered venture with the franchise comes out next year with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and he boasts a resume that includes credits like Jimmy Kimmel Live! and Rick & Morty.

But what could Loveness' hiring actually mean for Kang Dynasty?

A Funnier Avengers Film?

The tapping of Rick & Morty writer Jeff Loveness to take on Avengers: The Kang Dynasty for Marvel Studios has many speculating that this could point to an overall funnier Avengers movie.

The screenwriter has only ever worked in the world of straight comedy with six episodes of Rick & Morty under his belt and 238 writing credits for late-night cornerstone Jimmy Kimmel Live!

This is different from any other writing team that has worked on an Avengers movie. Avengers writer/director Joss Whedon and Infinity Way/Endgame scribes Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely all had past projects before coming to the MCU that featured comedic elements but all were genre-focused with comedy being secondary to the overall experience.

Will Kang Dynasty Bring the Laughs?

It should be noted that even though Jeff Loveness' TV work has been in the comedic realm, he actually has Marvel experience, just not in the MCU. The writer has helmed a number of comics projects with Marvel but all also had their funny bones proudly on display.

So does this mean The Kang Dynasty will actually be funnier than any of the other Avengers films up to this point? In the past, these massive Marvel team-ups have had funny moments, but have actually been some of the more serious projects within the MCU (i.e. Thanos committing genocide against half the universe).

And this comedic bent makes sense for a film like Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (the third movie centered on one of the funnier heroes in the MCU), but some may be skeptical that it could translate to a full-on Avengers epic.

However, Kang Dynasty may be the perfect place for some added humor. Just because the movie is funny does not mean it will not have high stakes and deal with some serious subject matter. And the cocky conqueror of the Multiverse at the center of this story may be the perfect villain to deliver a couple of punchlines. With this effort, Kang could come off funny but in an intimidating and scary way.

One has to remember the last time Marvel hired from the world of TV comedy, they struck gold with the Russo Brothers. So Loveness is in good company as he is introduced to the world of Marvel Studios.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty hits theaters on May 2, 2025.