Avengers 5 Hires Rick & Morty Producer to Write Script

One of the biggest announcements that Marvel Studios has made in recent months, of which there have been many, is undoubtedly the reveal of both Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars. While the latter will likely be a mystery for a long while, one thing is certain about the former: it'll be Jonathan Majors' time to shine.

The actor portrays the Multiverse Saga's key villain, Kang the Conqueror. The character first appeared as He Who Remains in Loki's season 1 finale, and he's set to pop up again, as a different Variant, in next year's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

While it's clear Kang will be the main antagonist of The Kang Dynasty, there aren't many other details known to the world. After the big announcement, the only thing that has been released since then was confirmation that Shang-Chi's Deston Daniel Cretton would be the talented person directing the piece.

Now, another sizeable announcement has been made: the project officially has a writer.

Kang Dynasty Gets a Writer

Marvel

Deadline reported that writer Jeff Loveness has been tapped to write the upcoming Marvel Studios film, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. He'll be joining Destin Daniel Cretton on the project, who was previously announced to be directing the movie.

Loveness wrote the upcoming movie Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania as well as six episodes of Rick and Morty. Those six episodes include 'Claw and Hoarder: Special Ricktim's Morty', 'Never Ricking Morty', 'Promortyus', 'The Vat of Acid Episode', 'Mort Dinner Rick Andre', and 'Rickmural Jack'.

A New Avengers Adventure is Imminent

With this announcement, one thing is clear: the pressure on Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has just increased tenfold. The quality of that movie will inform a lot of people's expectations about The Kang Dynasty since the two share the same writer.

Though, even if Scott Lang's next adventure is a miss, it shouldn't necessarily doom The Kang Dynasty in anyone's mind. After all, the writers for Thor: The Dark World—widely regarded as one of the worst MCU movies—went on to do Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame.

There's certainly pressure on much more than just Paul Rudd's return. Jonathan Majors has to be the MCU's big bad, following the incredible Josh Brolin as Thanos; it's a lot to have to live up to.

Hopefully, both Majors, and all the writers handling his character, will do Kang justice and are going to make yet another masterpiece Avengers film.

The real question, however, is: will the Conqueror make it to Secret Wars, or will that villain spot be left wide open for Doctor Doom?

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty hits theaters on May 2, 2025.