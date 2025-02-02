Suits LA is headlined by an incredible lineup of core cast members which includes the likes of Stephen Amell, Lex Scott Davis, and Josh McDermitt.

The 2025 spin-off revolves around the story of a former New York prosecutor Ted Black who is now in Los Angeles representing high-profile clients.

Aside from Black, Suits LA will also follow the story of different criminal and entertainment lawyers while navigating their personal and professional lives.

Suits LA 2025 Cast Guide: Every Main Character

Stephen Amell - Ted Black

Stephen Amell

Stephen Amell leads the cast of Suits LA as Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor from New York who now leads a new firm in Los Angeles tasked with representing rich and savvy clients who want to get out of the legal fiasco that they may or may not have caused.

Ted shares a history with one of Suits' original mainstays, Harvey Specter, and their connection will shed some light on his past.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly in December 2024, Amell shared how Specter and Black "came up together in the D.A.'s office" while also teasing the confirmed appearance of Spencer down the line:

"We came up together in the D.A.'s office. So if I was going to have anyone [from the original cast] come back, I would want it to be Gabriel. I would really hope that that happens, because I am very much a fan of his character and I think that that dynamic would be something that the viewers would really enjoy."

Arrowverse fans may be familiar with Amell after bringing Oliver Queen to life in The CW's small-screen DC franchise (read more about Stephen Amell's Arrowverse movie hopes here).

The actor also starred in Code 8: Part II, Heels, and Calamity Jane.

Lex Scott Davis - Erica Rollins

Lex Scott Davis

Lex Scott Davis is one of the main stars of Suits LA. She plays Erica Rollins, a promising protegé in Ted Black's Los Angeles law firm whose main goal is to become head of entertainment.

Davis previously appeared in Ricky Stanicky, Florida Man, and The Now.

Josh McDermitt - Stuart Lane

Josh McDermitt

Josh McDermitt joins the cast of Suits LA as Stuart Lane, Ted Black's best friend who co-founded Black Lane Law with him. He is described as a "self-absorbed" and charismatic lawyer.

Among Ted Black's high-profile clients who will be featured in Suits LA are Tom Hanks, Matt Damon, and Denzel Washington.

Fans may recognize McDermitt for playing Eugene Porter in The Walking Dead. The actor also starred in Mad Men, Creepshow, and Lilly.

Bryan Greenberg - Rick Dodson

Bryan Greenberg

Bryan Greenberg stars as Rick Dodson, Erica Rollins' rival who is also vying for the position of head of entertainment.

Greenberg is known for his roles in How to Make It in America, Prime, and Emperor of Ocean Park.

Troy Winbush - Kevin

Troy Winbush

Troy Winbush plays Kevin, Ted Black's friend and ex-partner who now works as a private detective after resigning from the FBI.

Winbush has over 90 credits, with roles in CSI: Vegas, Grey's Anatomy, and Chicago Fire.

Victoria Justice - Dylan Pryor

Victoria Justice

Victoria Justice is one of the guest stars in Suits LA. She plays Dylan Pryor, Ted Black's client, and a rising movie star who is not thrilled with meeting her lawyer.

Justice is best known for playing Tori Vega in Nickelodeon's Victorious. The actress also starred in Zoey 101, The Tutor, and 50 States of Fright.

Sofia Pernas - Elizabeth Smith

Sofia Pernas

Sofia Pernas appears in Suits LA as Elizabeth Smith, a well-regarded attorney in the District Attorney's Office who goes head-to-head with Ted Black in a high-profile murder case.

Pernas recently appeared as part of the cast of Tracker Season 2, Episode 3 where she reprised her role as Billie Matalon.

The actress' other notable credits include Blood & Treasure, Quantum Leap, and Operation Rogue.

Maggie Grace - Amanda Stevens

Maggie Grace

Maggie Grace stars as Amanda Stevens, a pro bono lawyer who rents an office space inside the Black/Lane law firm. Amanda seems to be Ted Black's romantic interest in the Suits spinoff.

Grace has credits in Fear the Walking Dead, Taken, and Californication.

Matt Letscher - Ted's Father

Matt Letscher

Matt Letscher is set to appear in a guest role capacity as Ted's father in Suits LA.

Ted is not on good terms with his estranged father because he abused his younger brother in the past. Still. the father wants to reconnect with his son after all these years.

Letscher is another Arrowverse alum who played Eobard Thawne (aka Reverse Flash) in The CW's The Flash and DC's Legends of Tomorrow.

The actor also has credits in The Mask of Zorro, One & Done, and Narcos: Mexico.

Gabriel Macht - Harvey Specter

Gabriel Macht

Gabriel Macht is set to return as Harvey Specter in Suits LA after being part of the main cast of Suits.

Specter is a charismatic and powerful lawyer from New York who shares a storied past with Ted Black.

Macht's past major credits include The Good Shepherd, A Love Song for Bobby Long, and The Spirit.

Carson A. Egan - Eddie Black

Carson A. Egan makes his debut as Eddie Black, Ted's sweet brother who relies on him for support after being estranged from their father.

Suits LA is Egan's first major acting credit.

Rachelle Goulding - Samantha

Rachelle Goulding

Rachelle Goulding is set to recur as Samantha, an entertainment lawyer who is Ted's rival and ex-girlfriend due to the emergence of her new firm in Los Angeles.

Goulding previously starred in Firefly Lane, Reginald the Vampire, and Disquiet.

Azita Ghanizada - Roslyn

Azita Ghanizada

Azita Ghanizada appears as Roslyn, Ted Black's loyal secretary who serves as his dependable ally when things get rough.

Ghanizada is known for her roles in Station 19, Quantum Leap, and United States of AI.

Aleks Paunovic

Aleks Paunovic

Aleks Paunovic joins the star-studded guest star lineup of Suits LA. The actor can be seen duking it out with Ted Black in the official trailer.

Paunovic has over 130 credits, with roles in Snowpiercer, Heels, and Fire Country.

Patton Oswalt

Patton Oswalt

Patton Oswalt will play a version of himself in Suits LA, who is seemingly a new client of Ted Black.

Oswalt is best known for his roles in Agents of SHIELD, Modern Family, and Manhunt.

Enrico Colantoni

Enrico Colantoni

Another guest star who is set to play a version of themselves in Suits LA is Enrico Colantoni.

Colantoni recently appeared as Vince in Allegiance. The actor also appeared in Veronica Mars, Galaxy Quest, and Contagion.

Brian Baumgartner

Brian Baumgartner

Brian Baumgartner is set to appear as a guest star in one episode of Suits LA.

Baumgartner is best known for playing Kevin Malone in The Office. The actor's other notable credits include The Other Black Girl, Krapopolis, and Trash Truck.

John Amos

John Amos

The late John Amos appears in a guest role as himself in the pilot of Suits LA. He is Ted's client who is also his longtime friend.

Amos died at the age of 84 on August 21, 2024. His appearance in Suits LA is one of Amos' final on-screen roles.

The actor is known for his roles in Good Times, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, and The District.

Kevin Weisman - Lester Thompson

Kevin Weisman

Kevin Weisman is part of the guest star lineup of Suits LA. The actor plays Lester Thompson, a high-profile client of Ted's firm who was charged with murder.

Weisman has credits in Alias, Gone in 60 Seconds, and Goliath.

Suits LA is set to premiere on NBC on Sunday, February 23, at 9 p.m. ET.