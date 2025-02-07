Harvey Specter will return to Suits LA when it premieres on NBC in February, and a new trailer teases his appearance.

Gabriel Macht led the cast of Suits for nine seasons from 2011 to 2019 as Harvey Specter, a cocky corporate attorney, former Assistant District Attorney, ladies' man, and the self-proclaimed "best closer" in New York City.

As Suits LA gets underway in a new city with a fresh cast, the focus shifts to Stephen Amell's Ted Black, an entertainment lawyer in Los Angeles with a legal history in New York, setting up ties to Specter.

New Suits LA Trailer Hints at Harvey Specter's Return

NBC released an official "Welcome to the West Coast" trailer for Suits LA, which teases Gabriel Macht's return as Harvey Specter in the legal spin-off.

Deadline previously confirmed Macht will reprise Harvey Specter in Suits LA for a three-episode guest arc, which is not expected to set up a full-time role.

As Suits LA pans the focus from the Big Apple to the City of Angels, the trailer's final moments teased a connection between Ted Black and Harvey Specter.

The brief appearance comes in a conversation between Black and Troy Winbush's Kevin, a former FBI agent and private detective (via Deadline).

NBC

The bureau veteran revealed his dislike for Harvey as "the only person [he] knew cockier than [Ted]," who reminisced on their friendship in the "old days:"

Kevin: "Remember this guy?" Ted: "Harvey, from the old days." Kevin: "Well I never liked him. The only person I knew cockier than you." Ted: "That's exactly why I liked him."

A young Harvey even appeared on screen as Ted looked at a framed photograph of the two with other friends at a baseball game.

NBC

Harvey Specter won't be the only familiar face photographed in Suits LA, as Amell previously confirmed Denzel Washington's unique role in the show.

The legal affair has been confirmed to feature several celebrities as themselves, including Brian Baumgartner (The Office), John Amos (Good Times), Patton Oswalt (Agents of SHIELD), and Victoria Justice (Victorious).

The full trailer can be seen below:

Why Harvey Specter Returns in Suits LA, Explained

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Stephen Amell teased his "history" with one of the characters from Suits, saying they "came up together in the [district attorney's] office," clearly referring to Specter.

Before moving to the world of entertainment law in Los Angeles, Ted Black was a federal prosecutor in New York, where, funnily enough, Harvey Specter worked in the same office as Assistant District Attorney before his shift to corporate law.

The spin-off will see "events from years ago slowly unravel" and explain why Ted chose to "leave behind everything and everyone he loved," presumably about his move from New York to Los Angeles.

Gabriel Macht took to Instagram in November 2024 to tease the three-episode return of Harvey Specter, saying in the caption, "When an old friend is in need…it’s time to take care of things and make those very ‘things’ right."

Whatever troubles Ted faces in Los Angeles will presumably bring Harvey to his aid, perhaps while unraveling details of their time as friends and colleagues in the New York district attorney's office.

It remains unclear which episodes of Suits LA will bring Harvey back to screens, but his return is bound to be a major moment that draws in plenty of old viewers. It wouldn't be surprising if it came in the series' dramatic final episodes.

Suits L.A. will premiere on NBC on Sunday, February 23 at 9 p.m. ET/PT (read everything confirmed about the release, story, and cast of the spin-off).