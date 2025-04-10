Suits LA Actress Lex Scott Davis Based Her Character on This Original 'Suits' Star (Exclusive)

Following the massive success of Suits on Netflix, NBC has revisited the legal universe with a new spin-off, Suits LA. The series has new leads in Stephen Amell's Ted Black, Josh McDermitt's Stuart Lane, and Lex Scott Davis' Erica Rollins - the latter of which based her role on one familiar face.

While introducing a new cast of lawyers, Suits LA has clung on to the original show by bringing back some familiar faces. Gabriel Macht has already returned as Harvey Specter, and, along with more appearances from him, Rick Hoffman's Louis Litt and David Costabile's Daniel Hardman will also be back this season.

Despite what some may think, the LA-based offshoot isn't actually the first Suits spin-off, as Gina Torres' Jessica Pearson previously led a Chicago political drama, Pearson, after exiting Suits with Season 6.

This Suits Icon Inspired Lex Scott Davis' Erica Rollins

"I Think She Is a Powerhouse and a Force."

The Direct's Sam Hargrave recently spoke exclusively with Suits LA's Erica Rollins actress Lex Scott Davis, who revealed that Gina Torres' Suits icon Jessica Pearson inspired her character in the new spin-off.

The Direct: "This season, we have Harvey Specter and Louis Litt showing up for a few episodes from Suits. Were you a fan of the original show?"

Lex Scott Davis: I became a fan of the original 'Suits.' I didn't watch it while it was on. I started watching it on Netflix like everyone else - only after I got the audition, I started watching it as research. I wanted to understand the tone of the show and get the world, but I knew what it was. I definitely knew what it was. Then, I became a fan through my research. I really gravitated towards the women in the original. I think [Jessica Pearson] in particular, I kind of lean on as is my inspiration for [Erica Rollins]. I didn't complete all the seasons. I stopped around like the second the midway through the second season, just because I didn't want it to inform too much of what I wanted to do for Erica. But it was definitely good information, good research to have, and also see where it's different and how it can be different.

The Direct: You said Jessica Pearson was a big inspiration for you in creating Erica Rollins. Would you say she's the character you most like to cross over and meet?

Davis: Absolutely. I think she is a powerhouse and a force. And to have her and someone like Erica in the same scene would just be legendary. It would be iconic. I would love to play with Gina Torres. I think she's a fantastic actress. I was aware of, I knew, I knew of her career before 'Suits.' So, yeah, she's definitely someone I look up to in this business.

Suits LA's Lex Scott Davis Reveals Her Dream Guest Star Ideas

"I Think It Would Be Awesome to Get Some Musicians In There."

The Direct: "Suits LA and Black Lane Law are all about representing Hollywood's biggest talent, and this season, we've already had some big names coming in and playing themselves. Who would be your dream celebrity cameo to turn up and run the case with?"

Lex Scott Davis: You know, I've been thinking about this. I think it would be awesome to get some musicians in there. We have so many actors, and I was like, what if we get some iconic singer to come in, or even a rapper, I don't know. Just like somebody epic, just really doing it right now for themselves, like Sabrina carpenter or something. I don't know. It would be really cool to get a musician in there.

The Direct previously posed the same question to Suits LA's Stuart Lane actor Josh McDermitt, who had a special role in mind for an A-list comedy icon.

Lex Scott Davis is married to 42-year-old actor Mo McRae, who has appeared in Sons of Anarchy and The First Purge but has also directed episodes of All Rise, Bell Air, East New York, and The Cleaning Lady.

The Direct: "Your husband's an actor too. What kind of role would you like to see him play if he was coming onto Suits LA?"

Davis: Oh, wow, that's a good question. He can kind of do anything. It's funny because, with our show, you have the option of playing a new role or playing yourself. Stuff. So when we get guests, it's like, 'Are they themselves or a fictional name?' So with him, I don't know. He's very athletic, he might want to show up as an athlete of some sort. He's a trained fighter and mixed martial artist, so maybe an MMA dude or something. I don't know; the possibilities are endless with him. Or he could just play himself, he has over 20 years of acting under his belt. But what's funny is he's also a director, and so he knows a lot of our group already because he's directed on other shows that they've been on in the past, and he knows our line producer, and it's so he's a well known name around the set, which has been fun. Maybe he'll come as a director one day. I don't know; an actor or director, we'll see.

The Direct: "Are there any members of the cast that you've got on the show that you want to spend more time working with going forward?"

Davis: All of them. We all were able to get very, very close through the audition process and then also through prepping the pilot in Vancouver. So we are like a little family, which is sweet. Even though a lot of us don't necessarily have scenes together, there's already a rapport, and we've already hung out. We've already done dinners, met families, met spouses, and what have you. So everyone is honestly a joy to show up and come to work with and play with. And it's it's not always that's the case. And so with this one, that is something that I value. Even down to the crew, the crew is amazing on this too. Everyone's just showing up passionate about what they do, and that perpetuates a healthy work environment. So we all just show up, having a good time and ready to support each other. So I'd work with everyone again. Honestly, I don't want this to end. Hopefully, there's a Season 2, and we all get to come back and keep doing this thing with each other.

Suits LA Star Teases Her Character's Legal Past and Romantic Future

NBC

"I Know That Erica Is Very Complicated as a Person as a Whole..."

The Direct: "This season, we've got flashbacks going back and unraveling Ted Black's backstory in New York and his past. Do you think there might be room for Erica Rollins to get her own flashbacks down the line?"

Lex Scott Davis: You know, I've never thought about that, but wouldn't that be fun? That would be interesting. Maybe, maybe one day. The Direct: What do you think her past holds? Lex Scott Davis: Well, she's a lot younger than Ted. Her past would probably be about going to college and her years of becoming an attorney, what that was like for her, why she's so passionate about entertainment law when she doesn't even watch television, and how she found her way into this business. It could be an interesting story.

The Direct: "Suits LA has made it clear that Erica and Rick Dosen have a romantic past. Where do you see that relationship heading?"

Lex Scott Davis: It's such a complicated relationship. I will say I don't know the future. I wish I knew the season finale, but I don't. And so knowing where they'll end up, [creator Aaron Korsh] hasn't told us, so we're kind of taking it day by day, episode by episode, just trying to live in the present. But I know that Erica is very complicated as a person on the whole, and so with a love life, I think it's really just a journey for her to even see it as a priority - I think that is what we're really dealing with here. Her main focus is just the job and getting ahead and being the best in her position as Head of Entertainment. I don't know where that'll end up with Rick. I know a little bit of stuff, but I don't know the end.

Lex Scott Davis Reveals Suits LA Season 2 Hopes

NBC

"We've Discussed Big Clients for Ted..."

NBC has yet to renew Suits LA for Season 2, but a recent report offered positive signs that the legal drama could return for more episodes.

The Direct: Have you heard anything about the future and a potential Season 2? If Suits LA does come back, where would you take Erica that you haven't been able to so far?

Lex Scott Davis: I haven't heard, no. Again, I'd like to get more into a broader spectrum of clients. We haven't seen, but we've discussed big clients for Ted - we've discussed [Denzel Washington and Tom Hanks]. So getting those bigger name, real name clients under Erica would be really awesome, and then bringing in some more actors to come play themselves. The beauty about shooting in LA is that we have access and resources to the town, to the industry, and so, in success, I'm hoping that more actors, musicians, or even athletes want to participate and come and play themselves for an episode or two. It could be really awesome.

The Direct: "You guys shot the pilot over in Vancouver, Canada, before moving to LA for the rest of the season. What was that move like?"

Davis: Bliss. We all were very happy. All of us live in LA, and a lot of us, including myself, have families and kids. The move to Vancouver was always the plan if we went to series. And so with, with the news of staying in LA, was a sweet surprise that everyone was like, 'Oh my goodness.' I'm a transplant. I'm not from LA, and so you move to LA, and you book these jobs, and then they fly you somewhere else. And that's been my history. I've shot in LA only a few times. And so to actually move here, live here, and work here, is the true desire. And so it's nice to be able to come home to my family every night after work.

The Direct: "What was it about Suits LA that drew you to this role, cast, and storyline?"

Davis: I love the position Erica is in. I mean, obviously, at the time, I only had a pilot, and just looking at the pilot as if it was its own movie, the arc that she goes on, the journey she goes on just within the pilot, was really compelling. Her fighting for her voice, fighting to be valued and seen in the position that she values herself at, and the themes of loyalty and being the only female in a male-dominated space. And there are so many things that were available to me to play into as an actor, and that's what we want. We want substance. We want bigger meaning than just us showing up and having a cool job; this script alone was very powerful. And then obviously, to step into a universe that has the support of its original creators, its original producers, down to the original costume designer and casting director, it just felt like we were shepherded into this universe with the right hands and the right guidance. So I trusted them. They've done this before; they made a huge hit before, and they could do it again. So it's an honor to even be in the same sentence with the original 'Suits' universe. It's a big opportunity and a huge responsibility that I take pretty seriously.

New episodes of Suits LA air every Sunday on NBC at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

