Suits LA Season 2 Gets Major Update Amid Cancellation Concerns

Suits LA has been struggling to match the viewership of the original USA Network series, which attained massive popularity when it hit Netflix in 2023. While this has sparked concerns that cancellation may be on the horizon for legal drama, a new report offered a promising update for its Season 2 chances at NBC.

Many have argued the Suits spin-off failed to replicate the flagship series' winning formula as it holds a 39% critic and 52% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. This was somewhat reflected in its viewership, with just 2.61 million tuning into the premiere, which was boosted to 4.7 million after three days on Peacock.

Suits LA's series premiere came with shocking twist after twist, from a friendship falling apart to the reveal that Ted Black's (Stephen Amell) brother, Eddie, was killed many years before the show in a mystery still unfolding in flashbacks.

NBC

Despite that, a report from Deadline covering the status of NBC's potential renewals for the 2025-26 season revealed that the network is "considering" renewing Suits LA for Season 2 despite its disappointing ratings.

It was pointed out that Suits is a "high-profile IP" for NBCUniversal, which has already "invested a lot in marketing" and pushed to give it extra exposure.

While the viewership figures are still struggling, Deadline cited a "couple of recent rating upticks" that "would likely earn the show more time with a renewal" as it continues its evolution to match the original Suits.

That said, Deadline noted that beyond NBC's Dick Wolf-created series - the Law & Order duo and the Chicago trio - there is "deep uncertainty" about what shows will catch a lucky renewal as "any could get the ax."

The outlet noted that there are "cuts looming" on the NBC schedule as the network makes room for NBA coverage on Tuesdays starting this fall before adding Sunday into the mix in January 2026.

Deadline went on to state that renewal decisions "may come down to scheduling as NBC executives try to build a puzzle" of its potential shows and available time slots to see what may work.

Will Suits LA Get Renewed for Season 2?

NBC

As Suits LA currently airs on Sunday nights and began this year in the mid-season, hearing of cuts on that day may appear concerning. But if NBC is truly interested in keeping the series around, despite some viewership struggles and mixed reactions, it could find room for Suits LA Season 2 on another night.

While Suits LA is struggling in its early days, the show is just over halfway into its 13-episode first season, so there is time for things to improve. There will be more opportunities to improve ratings soon, thanks to appearances from legal legends Louis Litt and Harvey Specter, along with one from Suits villain Daniel Hardman.

Since Suits found much of its success thanks to binge-viewing on Netflix, years after the credits rolled on the finale, NBC could view the spin-off as a more long-term play. After all, there may be more viewers eager to fire their way through all of Suits LA's first season on Peacock once the finale has debuted.

Only time will tell whether Suits LA is renewed for Season 2 as NBC likely won't have an official decision until after the finale airs around May. By all accounts, many factors are in play to decide whether a renewal happens, so fans will have to eagerly await news in the coming weeks and months.

If Suits LA returns for Season 2, it wouldn't be surprising to see more of the original series' cast come back with it to bolster ratings and interest. While Patrick J. Adams' Mike Ross left Suits after Season 7, it wouldn't be surprising if he also made his way back to the legal universe in a potential sophomore outing.