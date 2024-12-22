Suits LA: Release Date, Cast & Everything We Know

NBC is preparing to launch the next chapter of the Suits franchise with Suits LA in 2025, and it's bringing with it an exciting new cast and story.

After Suits shot to stardom once more with its Netflix release, NBC began work on a new series in the legal drama universe.

Suits LA will set aside New York for Los Angeles and feature a whole new cast, off-shooting from the original series akin to the NCIS and Law & Order universes.

Find out whether Suits LA is secretly Suits Season 10 in disguise.

When Will Suits LA Release?

NBC

As confirmed by NBC, Suits LA will officially premiere its first episode on Sunday, February 23 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Much like other NBC series, new episodes of Suits LA are expected to come to Peacock the day after airing live.

As such, new episodes will air on NBC every Sunday (from Sunday, February 23) before coming to Peacock the next Monday (from Monday, February 24).

The exact episode count for Suits LA has yet to be announced, making it unclear when the Season 1 finale of the legal spin-off will air.

Who Will Appear in Suits LA?

Leading the charge of the Suits spin-off is Arrow star Stephen Amell as Ted Black, a former New York prosecutor who now heads a Los Angeles law firm specializing in criminal and entertainment cases.

Joining Amell as the co-founder of Black Lane Law is The Walking Dead actor John McDermitt as Stuart Lane, a powerful, focused, and self-obsessed attorney.

Ricky Stanicky actress Lex Scott Davis will be another series regular, Erica Rollins, described by NBC as a ”savvy and strong-willed rising star at the firm.”

How to Make It in America actor Bryan Greenberg will play Rick Dodsen, the protege to Black who is on track for a promotion and finds himself in conflict with rival Rollins.

Joining the LA spin-off in a recurring role, Suits star Gabriel Macht (better known as Harvey Specter) will reprise his role for a three-episode story arc.

As of now, Macht is the only Suits veteran confirmed to reprise his role, but perhaps Harvey will offer updates on the original cast of characters and actors, along with Litt Wheeler Williams Bennett as a firm.

Many will undoubtedly be eager to know what Patrick J. Adams’ Mike Ross has been doing in Seattle after departing Suits as a series regular in Season 7.

Good Times star John Amos (who tragically passed away at age 84 this year) will play his final role as himself in the Suits LA pilot, according to Deadline.

The full cast of Suits LA as confirmed so far can be seen below:

Stephen Amell - Ted Black

Josh McDermitt - Stuart Lane

Lex Scott Davis - Erica Rollins

Bryan Greenberg - Rick Dodsen

Troy Winbush - Kevin

Alice Lee - Leah

Rachelle Goulding - Samantha

Azita Ghanizada - Roslyn

John Amos - Himself

Gabriel Macht - Harvey Specter

What Will Suits LA Be About?

The centerpiece of Suits LA is Black Lane Law, a firm representing the most powerful client in Los Angeles and specializing in entertainment and criminal law, founded by former federal prosecutor Ted Black and his close friend Stuart Lane.

When Suits LA begins, Black Lane Law will be at a crisis point, and Ted Black will be forced to step up into a role he had avoided his whole career to save it.

As per the series' logline, Stephen Amell's Suits LA attorney will be surrounded by characters to "test their loyalties" to each other, all while, in classic Suits fashion, entangling their personal and professional lives.

Meanwhile, the series will see "events from years ago slowly unravel" which explains why Ted chose to "leave behind everything and everyone he loved."

The description of past events unraveling seemingly suggests that Suits LA will feature a flashback storyline alongside its present-day tale, something Amell is more than familiar with after starring in many seasons of Arrow flashbacks.

Ted Black was once a prosecutor in New York, where Harvey Specter used to work in the District Attorney's office. Perhaps the legal powerhouses will have an entangled past that leads the original Suits star to show face in California for his three-episode storyline in the upcoming spin-off.

What's still unclear with Specter's Suits LA return is whether he will land on the same or opposite side of Black in the courtroom. These days, Specter has left his Big Apple corporate law days behind to look out for the little guy in Seattle, so it's easy to imagine him taking on the wealthy clients Black will be representing.

But alongside that overarching tale, fans should expect to see plenty of standalone cases in Suits LA, as Black Lane Law takes on the world of entertainment law.

Just as the series premiere will feature John Amos as himself, presumably as a client of Black Lane Law, Suits LA will have plenty of room for Hollywood cameos throughout, either as clients of the firm or opposition in cases.

Suits LA will premiere on Sunday, February 23 on NBC.