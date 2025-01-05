Suits: LA Will Feature Denzel Washington, Tom Hanks & More Celebrities In Unique Role

Stephen Amell's Ted Black will have some high-profile clients in Suits L.A., and Denzel Washington will have a unique role to play in the legal spin-off.

Pivoting from Suits' world of corporate law in New York City, the LA spin-off will center on an entertainment law firm in Los Angeles, where many of the world's biggest stars are famously located within Hollywood.

Stephen Amell Confirms Denzel Washington Agreed to Exciting Inclusion In Suits L.A.

During a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly to promote the nearing release of Suits L.A., series star and Ted Black actor Stephen Amell revealed several celebrities will have a surprising role in the legal spin-off.

For those unaware of the premise, Suits L.A. will follow Ted Black, a former New York federal prosecutor who returns to his entertainment law firm, Black Lane Law, in Los Angeles at a time of crisis.

The Entertainment Weekly report made an interesting note, confirming that among Black's most high-profile celebrity clients in this world are Tom Hanks (who has been the subject of some strange rumors recently), Matt Damon, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Denzel Washington.

Tom Hanks / Matt Damon / Leonardo DiCaprio / Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington actually did give permission to use his likeness and made a photo specifically for Suits L.A. to use! This photo is of Denzel Washington, playing himself, with Stephan Amell's character Ted Black courtside at a basketball game.

In addition, Amell offered an "open invitation" to Washington in particular to film a cameo.

While the former Arrow star called Washington's agreement a "good sign," he kept expectations realistic as "[the jump from] photo to cameo is a stretch."

Washington is coming off a major role in Ridley Scott's latest movie Gladiator 2, which is still playing in theaters but could make its streaming debut very soon.

Suits L.A. may not be scooping up Washington for a cameo right now, but one celebrity guest star has been confirmed, as the late Good Times star John Amos will appear as himself posthumously in the pilot episode (via Deadline).

Will Suits L.A. Actually Have Any Celebrity Cameos?

The original Suits series had a few celebrity cameos, including NBA All-Star Charles Barkley and Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps, both of which were outspoken fans of the show and, as such, landed themselves guest appearances.

Suits L.A. centering around a law firm representing the biggest talent in Hollywood lends itself to plenty of celebrity cameos, but that doesn't mean fans should expect to see A-list stars showing up regularly.

Actors such as Denzel Washington, Tom Hanks, and Leonardo DiCaprio have busy schedules all year round which would make filming for an NBC series in Vancouver a rather difficult task, not to mention the high price tags they come with.

More realistically, viewers should expect to see more focus on fictional celebrities who exist in the Suits world. Or, perhaps, the legal drama could feature fictional attornies and management who are said to represent real-world stars.

Washington agreeing to have a digitally-created photo of himself with Black appear in the series certainly points to more similar scenarios, where Stephen Amell's lawyer could even have a collection of signed celebrity photographs.

That said, the odd recognizable face always can show up throughout Suits L.A., but fans should temper expectations as actors with the star power of Washington, Hanks, Damon, and DiCaprio may be rather unrealistic.

Suits L.A. will premiere on NBC on Sunday, February 23 at 9 p.m. ET/PT (read everything confirmed about the release, story, and cast of the spin-off).