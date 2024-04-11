Unlocked: A Jail Experiment gives an overview of what prison life is really like in the new Netflix docuseries.

The eight-part series explores an unprecedented experiment where unit cells are unlocked for six weeks to allow detainees to create a sense of community within the confines of prison.

Unlocked: A Jail Experiment premiered on Netflix on April 10.

Every Main Cast Member of Unlocked: A Jail Experiment

Arkansas Sheriff Eric Higgins

Sheriff Eric Higgins serves as the man behind the idea of transforming Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility in Little Rock, Arkansas into a community anchored by the detainees.

The goal of this endeavor is to find out whether giving detainees more autonomy and responsibility would lead to a peaceful jail community.

Speaking with TUDUM, Higgins revealed that they talked to everyone involved about all the possibilities and the expected behavior of the inmates, noting, "We didn't automatically open the doors:"

"We talked to them about the possibilities, and about behavior. We gave them a list of responsibilities and [made] personnel available to them to ask more detailed questions [before filming began]."

Tiny

Tiny, whose real name is Krisna Pino Clarke, is one of the inmates of the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility.

Tiny's nickname comes from the fact that he's the smallest person (5'3) in any crew he's in. He was charged with aggravated robbery and 1st-degree robbery.

Having been in and out of jail since 19 years old, Tiny admitted that being locked up in Pulaski has been hard because they were only given one hour of free time every day, which is why tensions were always rising.

Chief Hendricks

Chief Hendricks runs the sheriff office's detention section says in the confessional that he was a "little bit concerned" about Chief Higgins' plan due to the serious nature of the cases of the inmates.

Capt. Calvin

One of the attendees of the meeting before opening the jail doors of the detention center is Captain Calvin.

She said that the inmates need several pod bosses if the goal is to make a peaceful community set within the confines of the detention center, noting, "Somebody is [going to] take control."

Lt. Freeman

Lieutenant Freeman, another attendee, suggested that they should have makeshift shanks since the deputies would be outside and the detainees would be left alone.

Freeman pointed out that the shanks are needed "to kind of keep them on their toes." Similar to Hendricks, he appears to be not a fan of what Chief Higgins is trying to do with the inmates:

"It's kind of scary. They could create some type of riot situation."

Eastside

28-year-old Eastside (John McCallister) is another inmate taking part in the experiment. He has been in jail for 14 times ever since he was 19 years old.

He was charged with possession of drugs with a firearm. The Nebraska native said in the confessional that he loves the "adrenaline-rush high, knowing you could get caught."

Randy Randall

Randy Randall, 46, is the assigned cleanup inmate responsible for helping the deputy to make sure that everything is tidy in the detention center.

Randall works hard to run over the trays, wash the tables, and get the laundry on Saturdays.

He was charged with domestic assault and possession of drugs and he was in jail for nine times.

He supports what Chief Higgins is trying to do and he wants his fellow inmates to feel the same. Randall, the de facto leader of the group, is the peacemaker of the group, pointing out that he does not like confrontations.

Deputy Wainwright

Deputy Wainwright is the one who assigned Randy Randall as the cleanup guy of the H unit in Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility. She trusts Randy to do the right thing since he makes her job easy inside the facility.

She also gave an overview of how cleanup works in the H unit.

Tyler

Tyler is one of the inmates who made a scene in Episode 1 after disrespecting Deputy Wainwright over an argument about what not to do with leftovers.

The fact that Tyler disrespected Wainwright in front of everybody didn't sit well with Randall, and this is why he called him out publicly about his misdeeds.

Tyler also doesn't like the idea that another inmate is telling him what to do, citing the fact that "it pushes [his] buttons."

William Lovelace

One of the inmates who confronted Chief Higgins during the initial announcement of his experiment is William Lovelace.

Lovelace said that Higgins should focus on programs that help people get out of jail instead of being comfortable in jail.

He mentioned that he doesn't want to be inside and be pacified. Instead, he wants go to back to his family and start fresh.

Higgins responded by saying that the experiment's ultimate goal is to do just that.

Crooks

Crooks has mixed reactions over what Chief Higgins is trying to, telling the confessional, "There's no way that you can possibly let criminals govern theirselves."

Parkinson

Parkinson is happy with what Chief Higgins is trying to do for the H unit, with him saying that it's about time that their situation gets acknowledged.

He mentioned that he'll believe it will work once he sees that it will not turn into chaos.

Once the older generation of inmates try to take the charge in building a community, Parkinson appears to be not a fan of this move since he believes that the younger ones need to serve as leaders.

Don Don

Don Don thinks that he can handle the fact that the guards are outside.

However, he believes that it will take one person to mess all of it up for the inmates.

Mayham

Mayham (Mason Abraham) is a firm believer that the experiment will work if his fellow inmates follow the basic rules and don't start petty fights.

Despite that, he is not a fan of older guys leading the unit as opposed to younger ones.

Mayham,21, was charged with capital murder. He hopes to get out of prison so that he can be reunited with his daughter.

Squirrel

Part of Randy's inner circle is his fellow inmate, Squirrel. Despite being hot headed, Squirrel only wants to be respected by his peers inside the unit and fix everyone's problems.

Randy wants Squirrel to align himself with his plan to build a sensible community within the confines of the prison, and it starts by voting fellow inmates to act as leaders during the experiment.

David Miller

David Miller is a former nightshift manager at Wingstop who was charged with domestic battery.

The other inmates, such as Crooks and Ty, is annoyed by some of David's antics and hurtful jokes inside the unit. Ty even described him as "a fucking alien from a different planet."

Wutzke

Wutzke, one of the older generations in the unit, thinks that the experiment will work if everyone will simply try to get along.

If not, then "you get your ass whooped" and a brawl will begin.

Lieutenant Atwood

Lieutenant Atwood is one of the deputies at the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility who wants to keep the inmates in check despite the freedom given to them.

In Episode 3, Atwood, alongside Lt. Freeman, pays a surprise visit inside the H Unit to remind them that they can see everything outside and warns them not to do some hidden brawls inside the cells.

Unlocked: A Jail Experiment is now streaming on Netflix.

