Who Is Randy Randall from Netflix's Unlocked? Charges Explained & 2024 Updates

Arkansas prisoner Randy Randall features in Netflix's Unlocked: A Jail Experiment.

What Is Unlocked's Randy Randall in Prison For?

Going by the nickname of True Story, Randy Randall is one of the older subjects seen in Unlocked: A Jail Experiment.

The 47-year-old has found himself taking up a leadership role in the prison group, frequently serving as a wise peacemaker due to his aversion to confrontations.

Netflix

Randall is assigned to clean up and works to keep things tidy in the detention center by running trays, washing tables, and dealing with laundry on Saturdays.

According to the Arkansas Department of Corrections, Randy Randall was born on May 12, 2024, weighs 186 pounds, and stands at fix foot ten.

After being incarcerated at Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility during the filming of Unlocked, Randall is now located at the Ouachita River Correctional Unit and has been since February 12, 2024.

Randall's criminal sentences date back to August 2000 when he was convicted of aggravated robbery and theft by receiving stolen goods. Outside of Arkansas, Randall racked up further sentences from 2012 to 2015 in other states, among which were drug-related possession charges.

His latest conviction came in January 2024 for domestic battery in the second-degree for which he was sentenced to 120 months.

During his time in prison, Randall completed two anger management programs in 2004 and 2005, along with two technical violator programs in 2008. The intent behind the latter program (via the Arkansas Department of Corrections) is to "teach, promote, and encourage positive cognitive and behavioral change that will result in a crime-free lifestyle."

Three past risk assessments, including one at Ouachita River Correction Unit New Commitment on April 16, 2024, rated his score "Medium."

His custody classification is "C2," which holds prisoners in minimum security.

His date of parole and transfer eligibility date is currently set for June 23, 2025.

Unlocked: A Jail Experiment is streaming now on Netflix.

Read more about Unlocked: A Jail Experiment: