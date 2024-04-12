This is the real-life story of Mason 'Mayham' Abraham, who is featured in Netflix's series Unlocked: A Jail Experiment.

Unlocked: A Jail Experiment provides a fresh perspective on prison life in a new Netflix docuseries.

The eight-episode reality show delves into an extraordinary experiment where prison cells are left unlocked for six weeks, allowing detainees to foster a sense of community within the prison setting.

Mason 'Mayham' Abraham's Arrest

Netflix

Mason 'Mayham' Abraham is facing a capital murder charge stemming from an October 18, 2022 incident in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Abraham and Ferrod McCoy were arrested on May 24 after being accused of killing 32-year-old Broderick Bluford.

Police originally found Bluford injured during the late evening of October 18. He was shot and later died at a local hospital.

At the time of the arrest and charges, Abraham was 20 years old.

Both suspects were also charged with unlawfully firing a weapon from a vehicle. Abraham remains in custody at Pulaski County Regional Detention Center, awaiting trial.

Capital murder in Arkansas is defined as a premeditated murder, a murder during the commission of a violent felony, or a murder committed under specific aggravating circumstances.

If Abraham is found guilty, it is punishable by death or life imprisonment without parole.

Little Rock's Ongoing Homicide Issues

Following the Mason 'Mayham' Abraham arrest, FOX16 covered the ongoing issues in Little Rock as a rise in homicides has affected numerous families deeply.

Lawanna McDowell Allen and her sister, Lakesia Wilbon-Aycock, remember their late loved ones, Rayvon McDowell and their brother, who were both killed in Little Rock.

According to the report, they often visit Rayvon's grave to mourn as he was much more than just a statistic to them. He was a father to a five-year-old girl.

Similarly, Lydia Hall's son, Isaiah, was killed in Little Rock in a Walmart parking lot.

Families like theirs are struggling to cope with their losses while hoping for an end to the violence.

Both women call for community resources and changes in the judicial system to help reduce crime and its impact on families.

Unlocked: A Jail Experiment is currently the #1 streaming series on Netflix.