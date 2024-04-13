Who Is Jordan Parkinson from Netflix's Unlocked? Charges Explained & 2024 Updates

Jordan Parkinson is among the prisoners featured in Netflix's Unlocked: A Jail Experiment, and viewers are curious about his criminal charges.

What Is Unlocked's Jordan Parkinson in Prison For?

Netflix

As reported by KATV, on January 8, 2022, 21-year-old Jadon Shackleford was killed by a gunshot in Little Rock, Arkansas' Meriwether Park. Police were called around 10:10 p.m., with the victim deceased by the time they responded.

Months later in April 2022 (once again via KATV) 18-year-old Jordan Parkinson was arrested and charged with the capital murder of Shackleford.

According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Parkinson was booked into the Pulaski County jail on the afternoon of Thursday, April 14, 2022.

The mother of the victim, Hailey Shackelford (via the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette) called the arrest a "great relief" but shared a suspicion there were more involved in the killing:

"We're just waiting for the rest of them, so maybe we can exhale a little bit more."

These suspicions turned out accurate as, in December 2022, Little Rock police made two further arrests - 17-year-old Grant Nichol and 18-year-old Evan Franklin. According to KATV, Nichol and Franklin were both charged with murder in the first degree and terroristic acts for their part in the killing.

An article from Arkansas Online in April 2023 noted how the murder stemmed from a marijuana deal gone wrong, with Evan Franklin said to be the gunman who fired the fatal shot at Jadon Shackleford.

Both Parkinson and Nichol cooperated with the prosecutors to identify Franklin as the killer, with the pair said to have a "vested interest" in convincing the authorities and a jury of his guilt. Parkinson along with Nichol had their murder charges dropped in exchange for their cooperation.

While Parkinson was incarcerated at Pulaski County at the time Unlocked: A Jail Experiment was filmed, it appears he has been released and is now free.

Unlocked: A Jail Experiment is streaming now on Netflix.

