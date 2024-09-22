Youtuber duo Sam and Colby are ringing in Spooky Season 2024 with their big-screen debut, Skinwalker Ranch, now playing in select theaters.

Samuel "Sam" Golbach and Cole "Colby" Brock have been making videos online for fans since 2014, garnering a massive following of over 12.9 million subscribers on YouTube.

While other big-name creators have used their notoriety to pop up in blockbuster productions they had no hand in creating, a la YouTuber MatPat's cameo in 2023's FNAF movie, Sam and Colby have opted for a more challenging avenue of making it to the big screen, developing and releasing their own feature-length projects.

Where To Watch Sam and Colby's 2024 Movie

Sam and Colby

Sam and Colby's Skinwalker Ranch movie is coming to theaters soon, but there is a bit of a catch.

The popular YouTubers' latest theatrical effort will only play in theaters in the U.S. for 48 hours in the first week of October.

According to an Instagram post from the online creators about the project, the movie will be available at "hundreds of Cinemark theaters" from Thursday, October 3 to Saturday, October 5:

"This is absolutely surreal. seriously guys, thank you so so so much for all you do such a dream come true. our movie will be in hundreds of Cinemark theaters around the USA… WHAT. last year you all sold this out so fast so get tickets asap in bio! DON'T MISS OUTTTT."

While no international release has been planned, the pair reassured fans outside of the states that, "If this goes well this year [they] might be able to expand" beyond the U.S.:

"To our international family, we LOVE YOUR SUPPORT. if this goes well this year we might be able to expand outside of the USA."

The official Sam and Colby X (formerly Twitter) account shared a similar sentiment promoting the release of the film, accompanied by a photo of the duo sitting in a theater with a couple of buckets of popcorn.

Sam and Colby

Skinwalker Ranch is the second big-screen affair produced by the YouTubing duo, but the first to be feature-length.

Last year saw the release of The Conjuring House from the pair, which shared a similar limited-release plan, but was a much shorter affair, essentially being an episode of their YouTube series that played on the big screen.

Tickets for Sam and Colby: The Legend of Skinwalker Ranch can be purchased online now on the official Cinemark website.

Sam and Colby: The Legend of Skinwalker Ranch will play in theaters from Thursday, October 3 to Saturday, October 5.