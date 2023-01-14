Marvel Studios’ Hulkling Actor Might’ve Just Been Announced

The much-anticipated casting of Hulkling in the Marvel Cinematic Universe may have been revealed, and the character might debut in Agatha: Coven of Chaos.

For those who don’t know who Hulkling (aka Teddy Altman) is, he’s a Skrull-Kree hybrid who is one of the founding members of the Young Avengers. He also happens to be in a relationship with Billy Kaplan/Wiccan, or Wanda Maximoff’s son.

Recently, it was revealed that Joe Locke has supposedly been cast as Wiccan in Kathryn Hahn’s upcoming Disney+ series. The lucky young actor is set to play a big part in the show, being described as "a gay teen with a dark sense of humor."

But what of his long-time partner from the comics? Well, now it seems the world might know who’s playing the young shape-shifting hero.

Did Hulkling Just Get Cast In the MCU?

In a new report from Murphy’s Multiverse, the outlet may have uncovered an important casting tidbit for Agatha: Coven of Chaos.

Miles Gutierrez-Riley

According to evidence gathered by the outlet, they pose the possibility that Miles Gutierrez-Riley has been cast as Teddy Altman, also known as Hulkling. The actor’s involvement was originally revealed by The Hollywood Reporter on Friday.

Back in October of 2022, there was casting call for a gay actor between the ages of 18 and 20 who is “a kind soul… [with] a great sense of humor.” He’s also totally and completely in love with his boyfriend. Additionally, the character would have an athletic build—an understatement for someone like Hulkling.

Murphy’s Multiverse pointed out that while Gutierrez-Riley doesn’t match the age range, it can be commonplace to cast outside of it, as these age limits serve as guidelines and not absolutes.

Additionally, given that the upcoming Disney+ series looks to have previously cast both Billy and his Jewish parents, Hulking’s involvement is basically a no-brainer.

While Marvel Studios has not officially confirmed the inclusion of characters such as Billy and Teddy, both Locke and Gutierrez-Riley are confirmed to be a part of Agatha.

Hulkling, the Obvious Casting Opportunity

Marvel

Introducing Teddy to the world alongside Billy’s grown-up persona is a no-brainer. It’s honestly more strange that it took this long for his probable casting to be uncovered.

The introduction of Teddy is also an important step when it comes to representation in the MCU. It’s an addition that Marvel Studios have likely been wanting to bring aboard for a while now.

As Murphy’s Multiverse pointed out, it doesn’t seem that Teddy’s royal lineage will be a focus of the MCU’s iteration of the character. Being closely associated with the Skrulls in the comics, Secret Invasion would be the perfect place to debut him—yet, there haven’t even been any whispers about the possibility.

So when exactly will Agatha: Coven of Chaos be ready for the world to see? Originally, it could have been as early as later this year.

Sadly, new rumors seem to indicate that the show might be delayed as far back as early 2025. With it already having started production, that’s quite the pushback.

Hopefully, everything is fine behind the scenes, and Marvel Studios just needs the extra time to make sure it’s in tip-top shape.

The real question, however, remains: when exactly will the Young Avengers film actually happen?