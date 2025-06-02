Young Avenger Star Reveals How He Is Like Tom Holland After Signing Long-Term MCU Deal

Joe Locke has signed a multi-year deal with the MCU, meaning his Young Avengers character, Wiccan, will play a big part in the upcoming slate of movies and Disney+ shows. However, in a recent interview, Locke admitted that he might present a danger to Marvel that hasn't been seen since Tom Holland.

Locke's MCU introduction was in Agatha All Along, where he played a mysterious young man who was revealed to possess the spirit of one of Wanda Maximoff's children, Billy Maximoff. This was one of the biggest twists of the MCU Disney+ series, and he admitted in a recent interview that he almost spoiled the secret.

In an interview with The Playlist, Locke talked about his new long-term MCU deal and then explained what happened when he found out he was playing Wiccan, one of the founding members of Marvel Comics' Young Avengers:

"I am not very good at keeping secrets. I told all my friends and family who I was playing, and I didn’t tell them the big twist at the end of episode eight, the road twist. But I told them who I was playing, and there are a few of my friends, I told the big twist too. I was like, “I can’t keep this to myself. I have to have an outlet."

The young actor said that Marvel isn't as scary as some might think when revealing secrets. However, this didn't stop him from being scared about what would happen if the word got out that he was telling people what was going to happen in Agatha All Along:

"I wasn’t telling the world. I was just telling my friends. But I remember the first time I tried on my superhero costume, I was sneakily taking pictures and I was putting ’em in my hidden folder on my phone. Cause I was scared that Marvel security was going to look at my phone. Obviously, they didn’t, but then, when we were shooting in Atlanta on set, I was taking photos of everything everywhere."

When Agatha All Along ended, Billy set out with the ghost of Agatha Harkness to find his brother, William. While Locke said he doesn't know when Billy will appear next, he said he is waiting for the call. Whether this is a new Disney+ Wiccan series or a Young Avengers team-up with Ms. Marvel, Hawkeye, and more remains to be seen.

What This Means for Joe Locke & the MCU

There probably won't be much to worry about regarding Joe Locke and spoilers. As he said, he told his friends and family, and nothing he said leaked to the press, so Marvel likely knows that he won't spoil too much.

This differs from people like Tom Holland and Mark Ruffalo, who are the most persistent of spoilers. Holland alone has spoiled everything from Far From Home's title to Spider-Man's trip into space in Infinity War. Mark Ruffalo spoiling things in interviews has become the thing of legend. He live-streamed moments from Thor: Ragnarok, spoiled the ending of Infinity War, and revealed Smart Hulk before he showed up in the movies.

Joe Locke hasn't reached those levels, but if anything, the MCU will want to watch out for him with the big secrets since he admitted he can't keep them to himself.